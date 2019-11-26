Bluevisor wins Oracle Innovation Challenge

The company received first place in the " Oracle Innovation Challenge " pitching contest hosted by Oracle, a global software corporation. Nine companies that passed the document screening went on to the final round, with Bluevisor named one of three winners. The pitching contest was held on October 30 during Global Mobile Vision 2019, held for the first time in Korea this year (previously held in Australia and India).

In accordance with the win, Bluevisor will be eligible to participate in road shows and, through migration onto Oracle Cloud, receive technological and marketing support and other benefits from Oracle.

Bluevisor is a fintech startup that offers comprehensive, independent AI-based asset management solutions. Most recently, it released HIGHBULLS+, an AI platform for investing and asset management that uses AI to conduct all steps of the investment process—from portfolio setup, investment asset allocation to re-balancing portfolio. The service is available on PC or smartphones.

Bluevisor CEO, Yong Guk Hwang said, "Winning a pitching contest hosted by a well-known global software company like Oracle and being named a partner shows the originality of Bluevisor's solution as well as proof of its high potential for success on the global market. Through our cooperation with Oracle Cloud, we will be able to offer high-quality services to customers around the world, which we will begin by broadening our business routes into the European market."

In addition to its most recent designation, Bluevisor was also selected as a "Top 20 Fintech Startup" in May by global accelerator Startupbootcamp and participated in the Plug and Play Tech Center (Silicon Valley) accelerator program. Earlier in September, Bluevisor participated in Takeoff Istanbul 2019, a pitching contest hosted by the Turkish government and the Republic of Turkey Investment Office. After beating the odds of 15,000:15, Bluevisor entered the pitching finals, where it received an award from Google and support funds from the Turkish government. In February, Bluevisor also made headlines as the first Korean company to win a challenge hosted by the Family Office Insight (FOI), a New York gathering of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) from all over the world. During the challenge, Bluevisor was interviewed by NASDAQ, for which it shared its views on fintech and the investment industry.

For more detailed information on Bluevisor, visit https://bluevisor.kr/eng/, https://entrusta.ai/ and http://bit.ly/2npzbe4 or contact kim@bluevisor.kr.

