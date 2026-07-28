BlueVoyant AI Brings Cyber Defense to Agent 365 and Purview to Supercharge AI Adoption on Microsoft 365 E7

New E7 readiness offer secures the data and the agents driving adoption, so organizations can move faster on Microsoft's newest tier

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced its Microsoft 365 E7 readiness bundle, pairing BlueVoyant AI with deployment support for Microsoft Purview and Security Copilot with its recently announced Microsoft Agent 365 Security Deployment Service. Together, the bundle helps organizations secure AI adoption through their Microsoft 365 E7 commitment.

As enterprises adopt E7, Microsoft's most complete security and AI licensing tier, they are expanding their potential attack surface. Agent 365 touches sensitive data and acts with real permissions inside the tenant, which organizations commonly use Purview to help govern and protect. Meanwhile, Security Copilot is quickly becoming the AI layer analysts rely on to investigate and act across the Microsoft security stack, which means it must be configured and monitored as carefully as the systems it investigates. BlueVoyant's expanded coverage means customers don't have to stitch together point solutions to keep that expansion secure. With this new deployment package, they can work with a single deployment and managed security partner watching data security and agent behavior together, powered by BlueVoyant AI.

"Many organizations are concerned about AI agents operating without appropriate governance, and the fix isn't caution, it's control," said John Hernandez, CEO of BlueVoyant. "Companies need to get their data secured and agents governed together, so that organizations don't have to accept uncontrolled agent behavior. This is the foundation we built BlueVoyant AI to be."

BlueVoyant frames this as the two foundations every organization needs to get right as it adopts E7: data security and agentic identity. Microsoft Purview is where data security lives; Entra ID Protection and Agent 365 are where agentic identity lives. This deployment package combines both foundations that now run through BlueVoyant AI.

Data Security Inside BlueVoyant AI

BlueVoyant AI brings its Continuous Optimization of Microsoft Security (COMS) for Purview optimization capability directly into the same engine that powers its MDR service. Purview alerts, data leaks, policy violations, insider risk signals get the same automated enrichment, correlation, and triage as any other security incident, instead of sitting in a separate console on a separate cadence. Customers get faster responses and one investigation instead of two.

Agentic Identity Covered End to End

Identity has long been BlueVoyant's advantage: its Entra ID Protection capability is foundational to BlueVoyant AI, and its Microsoft Agent 365 Security Deployment Service extends that same discipline to a newer identity type — the AI agents now running across Microsoft environments. BlueVoyant now extends that same deployment support to Security Copilot. Together, they cover agentic identity end to end: configuration, posture, and identity-lifecycle policy for both human and non-human identities, and the AI tools acting on their behalf.

With Purview joining Sentinel, Defender, and Entra under the same roof, customers get a consistent, agentic view of risk whether the actor in question is a human employee, an agent, or the data itself.Looking to the Future: Securing Identity in the Age of AI

Agent 365, Purview and Security Copilot support are the latest expressions of the roadmap BlueVoyant laid out with the launch of BlueVoyant AI: identity as the next frontier of cyber defense. Non-human identities, including the AI agents now running across Microsoft environments, already outnumber human ones in most enterprises, and remain among the least protected.

Rather than treating data security and agentic identity as separate problems, BlueVoyant AI treats them as foundations of the same platform, grounded in nearly a decade of operational experience across Microsoft Sentinel, Defender, and Entra. As agentic identity capabilities extend further into BlueVoyant's core MDR service, customers get a single AI layer that discovers, monitors, and helps secure every identity in their environment, human or otherwise, before attackers exploit it.

"Our decade-long specialization in the Microsoft Security ecosystem is a real operational advantage," said Jaime Guimera Coll, BlueVoyant Microsoft MVP. "Most security vendors train their models on generic threat telemetry, but we've spent almost ten years building ours across Microsoft Security. When Microsoft ships a new capability, or an attacker finds a new gap in the stack, we're not starting from scratch. We're drawing on experience from more than 2,500 customer deployments in Microsoft-native environments to know what to do next."

For more information, visit www.bluevoyant.com.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an AI-driven cybersecurity company delivering a unified solution through an inside-out and outside-in approach, spanning managed detection and response, third party risk management, and digital risk protection. At its core is BlueVoyant AI, an Agentic SecOps platform that uses real-time, deterministic decision-making to automatically detect, investigate, and contain threats. Backed by award-winning Microsoft Security expertise, BlueVoyant helps organizations maximize their security investments while reducing risk and ensuring compliance.

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Sylvie Tongo

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SOURCE BlueVoyant