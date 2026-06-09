BlueVoyant Ignites the Next Era of Cyber Defense with Launch of BlueVoyant AI

Introducing the leading AI-native SecOps platform built for both managed and self-service SOCs - delivering autonomous speed, precision, and control at scale

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant announced BlueVoyant AI, an innovative Agentic SecOps platform that fundamentally redefines how modern enterprises prevent, detect, investigate, and stop cyber threats. The release brings new depth to BlueVoyant's already significant expertise across the Microsoft Security ecosystem, improving security operations outcomes and reducing risk.

Built for the AI era, BlueVoyant AI brings true AI-native Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities to life, delivering real-time, deterministic decision-making, automated response, and faster containment across every stage of the attack lifecycle.

For the first time, organizations do not have to choose between world-class protection and control. BlueVoyant AI provides both with its fully managed service - supported 24/7 with BlueVoyant's elite SOC team - or as an enterprise-grade SaaS platform that puts the same capabilities directly in the hands of internal security teams. One platform, two deployment models, and greater flexibility and control.

"For years, the security industry has promised AI-powered defense but failed to deliver what security teams actually need," said John Hernandez, CEO at BlueVoyant. "BlueVoyant AI is different. It is the product of almost 10 years of hands-on experience defending the world's most complex environments, distilled into a platform that thinks, decides, and acts at machine speed. We're not augmenting the SOC. We are helping it evolve."

From Alert Fatigue to Autonomous Defense

Alert volume isn't a side effect of sophisticated attacks. It's the strategy, and security teams are drowning in alerts as a result.

BlueVoyant AI eliminates this noise by enabling organizations to contain threats instantly with automated response actions and agents - from isolating compromised devices and revoking credentials to eradicating malicious emails across entire environments. These actions are executed at machine speed and grounded in workflows that keep humans at the center of the strategy. Every alert that enters the platform is instantly enriched, analyzed, and decisively triaged by AI-backed automation.

"BlueVoyant AI delivers high-fidelity and decision-ready alerts in real time and can be the centerpiece of any security program." said Sebastian Sobolev, Chief Product Officer at BlueVoyant. "What we have built effectively eliminates false positives and shrinks response times. This isn't an incremental improvement - it's a step change for the industry. It will become the standard."

Speed Always Matters, but Data Will Win

BlueVoyant's decade-long specialization in the Microsoft Security ecosystem provides a foundational advantage as an agentic SecOps platform or MDR vendor. Most security vendors train their models and teams on generic threat telemetry. Not BlueVoyant AI. It has been built on almost 10 years of operational excellence across Microsoft Security.

When Microsoft Security releases new capabilities or threat actors discover a new vulnerability in the Microsoft Security stack, BlueVoyant's teams and models don't start from scratch. They have over 2500 customer deployments in Microsoft-native environments driving their decisions and playbooks.

A Platform with Complete Flexibility

BlueVoyant AI is designed for how modern security teams actually operate. Two powerful options are currently being offered through directly through BlueVoyant's team of account specialists and select value-added resellers across the globe:

AI-Powered Managed SOC : Offload detection and response to BlueVoyant's experts, where all services are supercharged by AI.

: Offload detection and response to BlueVoyant's experts, where all services are supercharged by AI. Self-Service Agentic SecOps Platform: Equip your internal team with world-class detection, triage, and response agents.

BlueVoyant AI offers a simple, self-service onboarding experience. Organizations can connect Microsoft 365, Defender, and other trusted tools sources in minutes - accelerating time-to-value and removing operation friction.

Looking to the Future: Securing Identity in the Age of AI

In addition to BlueVoyant AI, the team is revealing a bold product roadmap that points to the next frontier of cyber defense: Identity. Non-human identities now outnumber human ones in most enterprise environments, and they're among the least protected. BlueVoyant's years of operational depth in Microsoft Entra give them an unmatched ability to discover, monitor, and secure these identities before attackers exploit them.

"Our heritage at BlueVoyant is rooted in identity, and we plan to leverage our expertise to evolve how organizations define and scale security around it," said John Hernandez, CEO at BlueVoyant. "As organizations adopt autonomous systems, BlueVoyant AI is designed to help organizations remain secured, governed, and trusted. Today's launch is just the beginning."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an AI-driven cybersecurity company that delivers a unified solution leveraging an inside-out and outside-in approach. The company's award-winning Microsoft Security expertise helps organizations maximize their security investments while reducing risk and ensuring compliance.

Contact: Katie Brookes, [email protected]

SOURCE BlueVoyant