BlueVoyant Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with CFO and CCO Appointments

Ravi Subramanian named Chief Financial Officer and Jamie Coleman joins as Chief Customer Officer as BlueVoyant accelerates its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a leader in AI-driven security operations platforms, today announced the appointments of Ravi Subramanian as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jamie Coleman as Chief Customer Officer (CCO), strengthening its executive leadership team as the company continues to scale its business, accelerate innovation and deepen its commitment to customer success.

"As BlueVoyant enters its next phase of growth, we're strengthening our leadership team to help us scale the business while staying focused on our customers," said John Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer of BlueVoyant. "Ravi has been instrumental in building the financial foundation that has enabled our growth, and Jamie has built high-performing customer organizations that help customers realize greater value. Together, they'll help us deepen customer relationships, strengthen our execution and continue delivering the outcomes our customers expect from BlueVoyant."

As Chief Financial Officer, Subramanian will oversee BlueVoyant's global financial strategy, planning and operations, supporting the company's continued growth and innovation. Since joining BlueVoyant in 2017, he has played a critical role in shaping the company's financial foundation, leading financial planning, resource allocation and strategic investment initiatives, and most recently as Acting Chief Financial Officer. Prior to BlueVoyant, Subramanian held finance and portfolio management roles with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Shinsei Bank, where he built deep expertise in credit, analytics and financial markets.

"I am honored to step into the CFO role at such an exciting time in BlueVoyant's evolution," said Subramanian. "We have built a strong foundation and are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented teams to scale globally and deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders."

As Chief Customer Officer, Coleman will lead BlueVoyant's global Customer Success, Professional Services, Consulting and Technical Support organizations, overseeing the company's end-to-end customer experience strategy.

Coleman brings more than two decades of leadership experience building and scaling customer organizations across enterprise software and cybersecurity environments. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Customer Experience at Quest Software and One Identity, where he led a global organization of more than 400 professionals across customer success, support and services with commercial ownership of a $60 million customer portfolio. In his new role as CCO, Coleman will focus on accelerating customer time-to-value, improving retention and expansion, strengthening customer outcomes, and ensuring organizations realize the full value of BlueVoyant's AI-driven cyber defense platform. He will also work closely with Security Operations leadership to further align customer engagement with BlueVoyant's security operations capabilities and continue advancing the company's Microsoft security services.

"BlueVoyant is uniquely positioned to redefine how enterprises approach cyber defense through its integrated platform and world-class expertise," said Coleman. "I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment and help build a truly customer-centric operating model that delivers measurable security outcomes, strengthens trust and drives long-term value for our customers."

These appointments come as BlueVoyant continues to expand its global business, serving more than 1,000 customers across 45 countries, and innovate with the recent announcements of BlueVoyant AI, an AI-native SecOps platform built for both managed and self-service SOCs, and Microsoft Agent 365 Security Deployment Service, the first professional services program built to govern and secure agents running in Microsoft environments. Together, Ravi and Jamie strengthen BlueVoyant's leadership team as the company continues to grow and help organizations stay ahead of an increasingly complex threat landscape.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an AI-driven cybersecurity company delivering a unified solution through an inside-out and outside-in approach, spanning managed detection and response, third party risk management, and digital risk protection. At its core is BlueVoyant AI, an Agentic SecOps platform that uses real-time, deterministic decision-making to automatically detect, investigate, and contain threats. Backed by award-winning Microsoft Security expertise, BlueVoyant helps organizations maximize their security investments while reducing risk and ensuring compliance.

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SOURCE BlueVoyant