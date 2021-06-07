BlueVoyant and Advisen Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisen, a Zywave company, and the leading provider of data for the Commercial Property and Casualty insurance market, today announced that BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity services company, has signed a licensing agreement with Advisen to augment its Cyber Risk Management Services with Advisen's proprietary Cyber Loss Data.

Outsourcing is one of the fastest growing security risks to an organization's sensitive data, yet few have the in-house resources and expertise to effectively identify and monitor the cyber risks associated with third parties. BlueVoyant Cyber Risk Management services give companies unmatched visibility into cybersecurity risks across their organization by proactively identifying, prioritizing, and remediating cyber risks posed by business partner and supply chain ecosystems.

"BlueVoyant Cyber Risk solutions integrate technology, intelligence, and expertise to continuously monitor cyber risk data within and across the supply chain ecosystem to eliminate false positives and rectify those which pose the greatest threat," said Austin Berglas, Global Head of Professional Services, BlueVoyant. "Adding Advisen's proprietary Cyber Loss Data to BlueVoyant's Cyber Risk Services gives us the enhanced ability to research and test each threat hypothesis, helping our customers further reduce risk within their organization and across their supply chain while improving their security posture."

"By utilizing the complete suite of Advisen Cyber Loss data, BlueVoyant will gain increased capacity to identify trends in loss events and provide even greater, more actionable intelligence to their customers, significantly boosting their Cyber Risk Management solutions," added Jim Blinn, EVP Client Solutions at Advisen, a Zywave company. "We are delighted to partner with BlueVoyant and pleased to equip their team with this resource."

BlueVoyant is nominated in 3 categories in the Advisen 2021 Cyber Risk Awards:

Cyber Risk Event Response Team of the Year 2021

Cyber Risk Pre-Breach Team of the Year 2021

Cyber Risk Disrupter of the Year 2021

About Advisen

Advisen is the foremost provider of data, media and technology solutions for the commercial property and casualty insurance market. In 2020, Advisen was acquired by Zywave, a leading insurance tech provider powering growth for its partners. Combined, Advisen and Zywave bring deep expertise, strategic insights and the most innovative tech solutions to insurance professionals around the globe. For more information, visit www.advisenltd.com. For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com.

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics and technology, coupled with deep expertise, works as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 executives and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America and Budapest. Visit www.bluevoyant.com.

