BlueVoyant Enters 2023 with Momentous Growth and More Than 900 Global Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading cyber defense company that combines internal and external cybersecurity, today announced a highly successful 2022 and tremendous momentum entering 2023. The company has more than 900 clients in 40-plus countries worldwide. In 2022, BlueVoyant expanded its global footprint and deepened its technological capabilities to better serve clients.

Last year, BlueVoyant celebrated the company's fifth anniversary and further solidified its significant funding with a $250 million dollar Series D .

BlueVoyant's milestones in 2022 also include:

Growing annual recurring revenues at an average of 108% since 2018, with recurring revenue growing 80% in 2022

Average global deal size increased by more than 40% in 2022

Number of employees increased by 35%, with employees in more than 20 countries

Expanded presence in Asia Pacific with a new regional headquarters in Singapore

Opened a new European headquarters and security operations center (SOC) in Budapest

Added more than 10 new partners including a strategic alliance with CDW , a leading provider of technology products and services for business

"BlueVoyant's impressive growth last year is a testament to the need for defending organizations from internal and external threats as the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated," said James Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder, BlueVoyant. "Our platform enables clients to detect and respond to internal cybersecurity events, identify and resolve vulnerabilities in their supply chain, and proactively take down threats across the open and dark web, all through a single integrated platform. Our growth is a reflection that the need for this defense is quite real, and demand will continue to grow."

BlueVoyant continues to win industry recognition, showing the value brought to clients and the strength of the company's advanced technology.

Microsoft named BlueVoyant their 2022 U.S. Security Partner of the Year , among other accolades. In addition, BlueVoyant achieved Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status and was selected as a key design partner for Microsoft's New Portfolio of Security Services .

Splunk recognized BlueVoyant as a key MSP (managed service provider) partner with the new Premier Manage designation. BlueVoyant also earned core competency badges for Cloud Migration and Cloud Migration: Co-Delivery . In 2022, BlueVoyant expanded its Splunk go-to-market by including its offerings on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Showing BlueVoyant's channel partner strength and dedication, the company received many awards from The Channel Company (CRN), including being named to the 2022 Security 100 List and a 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide .

Among other industry recognitions, Deloitte recognized BlueVoyant as one of the fastest growing companies in North America . Multiple analyst firms recognized BlueVoyant as an industry leader in their recent reports.

BlueVoyant clients access a world class platform for industry-leading cyber defense

For clients, BlueVoyant brings internal and external cyber defense capabilities into a single platform, backed by world-class technology, telemetry, and talent. The platform includes consolidation of existing cybersecurity tools to maximize clients' investment. Unlike many other cybersecurity tools on the market, clients' data stay in their environment, protecting their privacy and data sovereignty. For defending clients' supply chains, BlueVoyant can not only monitor all vendors, suppliers, and other third-parties, but quickly work directly with them to remediate any issues, a key differentiator. For reputation defense and stopping abuse, BlueVoyant can venture beyond the wire and detect issues in the clear, deep, and dark web with unlimited fraudulent website takedowns.

"BlueVoyant has become a trusted partner for countless organizations around the globe," said Michael Conley, BlueVoyant's chief revenue officer. "Clients need proactive cyber defense they can trust and depend on, that is also cost-effective. We expect continued high-growth in 2023 and beyond."

Advanced Technology That is Leading Product Growth

BlueVoyant provides a simplicity of cyber risk management through a "single pane of glass and single pane of control."

Here are BlueVoyant's key competitive advantages:

Identifies security and vulnerability risks for more than 1 million entities

Cloud-native technology processes nearly 5 petabytes of security data daily

Enables the SOC to deploy advanced/up to date security content, with fully automated management across client's security information and event management ( SIEM ) platforms

Allows clients to rapidly discover where emerging vulnerabilities exist in their organizations and their supply chains

State of the art machine learning and AI enabled analytics

Using automation to increase take down of phishing websites and additional brand abuse to prevent financial loss, and protect clients' reputations

Diversity and Giving Back

In an effort to make the security industry more diverse, BlueVoyant has sponsored and organized STEM internships every year in partnership with STEMcx, a Baltimore-area nonprofit. This work has been recognized by Maryland State Senator Jill P. Carter. In 2022, BlueVoyant again sponsored internships, plus various trainings and events throughout the year.

BlueVoyant has also made it a mission to regularly contribute to humanitarian efforts, matching 100% of its employees' donations for key causes. This solidifies the company's mission as not only intent on business growth, but harnessing employees' awareness and their support of local communities and global humanitarian causes.

Awards and Industry Recognition

BlueVoyant garnered numerous awards and industry accolades in 2022. Here are selected highlights:

