BlueVoyant Expands Offerings to Establish the Only Comprehensive Third-Party Cyber Risk Management Solution

New services enhance BlueVoyant's existing Supply Chain Defense product offering for government and commercial organizations, uniquely providing a comprehensive solution for supplier, vendor, and other third-party cyber risk management.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risk, today announced the release of new Supply Chain Defense (SCD) product offerings and services. BlueVoyant now provides a comprehensive solution to reduce cyber risk in organizations' third-party ecosystems.

BlueVoyant has added more options for continuous monitoring of vendors, a fully configurable questionnaire management and validation platform, and a managed service to cost-effectively manage third-party assessments. These enhancements round out its current market-leading solution for identifying and measurably remediating third-party cyber risk. Supply Chain Defense now includes:

Multi-tiered continuous monitoring, from BlueVoyant-directed remediation to high volume monitoring, powered by expert-driven analysis and best-in-class analytics

A highly customizable questionnaire management and validation platform

Point-in-time vendor risk assessments to aid with procurement and due diligence decisions

Rapid zero-day detection and alerting

Expert consulting and advisory workshops to help government and commercial organizations accelerate and mature their third-party cyber risk reduction programs

"With BlueVoyant's comprehensive third party cyber risk reduction solution, our customers can manage and reduce risk associated with hundreds or even thousands of third parties including vendors, suppliers, and partners," said Joel Molinoff, global head of BlueVoyant's SCD business unit. "With our newly released offerings, organizations of any maturity level can quickly reap the benefits of true risk reduction within their complex third-party ecosystems."

BlueVoyant is now in a unique position to support and measure cyber risk reduction at every step of the third-party vendor lifecycle.

More information on BlueVoyant's Supply Chain Defense is available here.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

BlueVoyant Press Contact:

Oliver Cowley

Merritt Group for BlueVoyant

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueVoyant