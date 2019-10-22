BlueVoyant Expands Operations to the Philippines and Signs Significant Partnership Deals

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an analytics-driven cybersecurity firm with a mission to protect businesses against sophisticated cyber attackers, announced today the expansion of its operations to the Philippines. BlueVoyant officially opened its new office in Manila to serve as its regional headquarters.

The expansion of BlueVoyant's physical presence is highlighted by founding partnerships with leading Philippine-based institutions including Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands and Unionbank of the Philippines.

"We are privileged to bring our world-class, corporate cyber defense capabilities to businesses of all sizes in the Philippines," said Jim Rosenthal, Co-founder and CEO of BlueVoyant. "These partnerships have played a pivotal role in the launch of our operations in the country as we continue to aide in the improvement of its cyber posture."

"As part of our sustainability journey in 2019 and beyond, the Aboitiz Group aims to work toward achieving an information security risk-aware culture to further strengthen the prevention, detection and comprehensive response to growing global cybersecurity threats," said Sabin M. Aboitiz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.

The Manila headquarters will be directed by Arleen Asuncion who serves as BlueVoyant's country manager. Asuncion joined BlueVoyant in March 2019, after two decades in management, sales and communications. She will be supported by Melecito Nadonga as the technical account manager and Gino Montano as business development manager.

"As we continue to build momentum globally with the expansion of our office and services to the Philippines," said Gadi Goldstein, President of BlueVoyant International and Chairman of Israel, "we remain hyper-focused on providing our partners with excellent cyber defense capabilities from a world-class team of experts."

BlueVoyant has become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity firms in the world. The New York City based company recently raised $82.5 million in a Series B round of funding at a valuation in excess of $430 million. Since the launch of its managed security services platform in June 2018, the company has expanded its customer base to include clients from a cross section of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, municipal government and education sectors, among others.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant's mission is to protect businesses of all sizes against agile and well-financed cyber attackers by providing unparalleled visibility, insight and responsiveness. BlueVoyant provides Advanced Threat Intelligence, Managed Security Services and Professional Services. The company was founded by Jim Rosenthal, CEO, and Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman, and is led by a team of senior business executives and former government cyber leaders from Morgan Stanley, Thomson Reuters, NSA, FBI, GCHQ and Unit 8200. BlueVoyant has offices in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Philippines.

