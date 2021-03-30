BlueVoyant Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity services company, is being acknowledged by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

CRN has recognized BlueVoyant's Partner Program due to its effectiveness in enabling partners to proactively defend business ecosystems of all sizes against today's threats through the delivery of purpose-built cybersecurity services. Led by experienced Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances, Steve DeSantis, BlueVoyant's Partner Program recognizes, rewards, and supports collaboration to help accelerate results and support its partner's business through sales, marketing, and technical support. Underscoring the growth of its Partner Program, BlueVoyant recently expanded its Microsoft Partnership Alliance to drive co-selling, referrals and increase its global initiative for signing new Microsoft focused partners.

"BlueVoyant is focused on developing strategic partnerships with the channel and the IT community to achieve its growth plans. We continue to refine our global channel program and develop strategic partnerships to meet–and surpass–customer expectations and requirements that strengthen the foundation for maturity and scale," said DeSantis. "Receiving a 5-Star Rating in the CRN 2021 Partner Program Guide illustrates the dedication of BlueVoyant's channel team in protecting business' and their vendor ecosystems' most prized assets from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats."

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business." said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers, and advanced threats.

Led by CEO, Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives, including Executive Chairman, Tom Glocer, and former Government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Budapest, and Latin America.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

