Hernandez brings decades of cybersecurity leadership and experience scaling enterprise software platforms, positioning the company for continued growth

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced that John Hernandez will succeed Jim Rosenthal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this next chapter, Hernandez will lead the company's global strategy, innovation, and operations, with a focus on scaling an AI-driven cybersecurity platform that helps organizations move from reactive defense to proactive resilience. Rosenthal, following a distinguished tenure as CEO and co-founder, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

John Hernandez Joins BlueVoyant as CEO to Accelerate AI-Driven Cybersecurity Platform and Global Growth

"I am excited to guide BlueVoyant into its next phase, especially as AI continues to increase the complexity of cyber threats," said John Hernandez. "Cybersecurity is entering a new phase where speed, intelligence, and integration will define the winners. Organizations need to move beyond fragmented approaches and toward a more unified model that brings together detection, risk, and response. BlueVoyant is uniquely built for this moment, and I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience to help drive the innovation needed to protect our clients worldwide."

Prior to joining BlueVoyant, Hernandez served as President & General Manager of Quest Software's Microsoft Platform Management business, where he led a global organization focused on security, identity, and data management solutions for Microsoft hybrid and cloud environments, driving strong growth in cloud and reoccurring revenue. Previously, he led the transformation of a $1B business at Genesys to a cloud agnostic, AI-driven platform. He has also held senior leadership roles at Salesforce, IBM, and Cisco, where he helped scale enterprise platforms and drive innovation across global software markets.

"It has been an honor to lead such an innovative organization from its inception to where it stands today," said Rosenthal. "Together with our leadership team, employees, customers and partners, we've built something incredible that will only continue to grow. John's experience scaling enterprise platforms and driving innovation makes him the right leader to guide BlueVoyant into its next phase of growth and market leadership. More importantly, he understands what our clients need from us, and what this team is capable of achieving."

Founded in 2017, BlueVoyant works with more than 1,000 clients across 45 countries, processing 38 million alerts a day. The company provides Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), and Digital Risk Protection (DRP), to understand what's coming internally, what's reaching through an organization's suppliers, and what is exposed to outside the perimeter. Under Hernandez's leadership, BlueVoyant will accelerate its evolution into a more unified, AI-driven platform, combining advanced analytics with human expertise to help organizations anticipate, prevent, and respond to threats in real time. This includes advancing third-party risk management through continuous, automated monitoring, moving beyond traditional "point-in-time" assessments toward real-time visibility and control.

"I am delighted to welcome John to the BlueVoyant team on behalf of the Board," said Tom Glocer, the current Chairman, who will transition to Vice-Chairman. "His extensive cybersecurity and product development leadership experience uniquely positions him to guide BlueVoyant in our next chapter. I also want to express our gratitude to Jim for taking the company from an idea he and I discussed to a growth company well into nine figures."

To learn more about BlueVoyant's next phase of growth and innovation, visit the company's latest blog here.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an AI-driven cybersecurity company that delivers a unified solution leveraging an inside-out and outside-in approach. The company's award-winning Microsoft Security expertise helps organizations maximize their security investments while reducing risk and ensuring compliance.

BlueVoyant Press Contact:

Patrick Shea

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueVoyant