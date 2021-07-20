BlueVoyant Launches Modern SOC for Splunk® Cloud Platform

Solution combines the Splunk Security Cloud with BlueVoyant's 24/7 industry-leading threat detection, response and remediation capabilities to help customers maximize their investment in Splunk Cloud Platform

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of its BlueVoyant Modern SOC for Splunk® Cloud Platform, designed to empower customers and maximize their investment in Splunk Cloud Platform. The service features white glove technical workshops, rapid onboarding into Splunk Cloud Platform, and 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR), powered by BlueVoyant's 24/7 cloud-based managed security operations center (SOC).

Building upon its long-term strategic partnership as a Splunk Premier Partner, BlueVoyant's fast and easy-to-manage integration with Splunk Cloud Platform serves as an extension to an organization's security team. Through the rapid delivery of security outcomes and data within days, instead of weeks and months, existing Splunk and new Splunk Cloud Platform customers can seamlessly maximize their investment in Splunk's technology, while benefiting from BlueVoyant's turnkey offering that delivers security at scale.

BlueVoyant Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform key features include:

Splunk Cloud Platform Accelerator – Security consulting workshops to build use-cases, dashboarding and rapid deployment of Splunk Cloud Platform.

– Security consulting workshops to build use-cases, dashboarding and rapid deployment of Splunk Cloud Platform. 24/7 Security Monitoring – Alerting, triage, threat indicator enrichment, and investigations.

– Alerting, triage, threat indicator enrichment, and investigations. Splunk Cloud Platform Concierge – In addition to MDR, BlueVoyant's Splunk Cloud Platform Concierge Engineers provide ongoing maintenance and customization for Splunk Cloud Platform customers to maximize their investment. Through regular reviews with customers, BlueVoyant can help customers with:

– In addition to MDR, BlueVoyant's Splunk Cloud Platform Concierge Engineers provide ongoing maintenance and customization for Splunk Cloud Platform customers to maximize their investment. Through regular reviews with customers, BlueVoyant can help customers with: Identifying additional requirements.

The development of additional insights for Splunk Cloud Platform customers.

Changing their Splunk Cloud Platform configuration or recommending other applications or technical add-ons for Splunk Cloud.

"Although the consolidation of data into a SIEM has enabled organizations to gain visibility, CISOs continue to struggle with limited resources and budget to effectively manage core security technologies and scale security operations," comments Milan Patel, Global Head of Managed Security Services at BlueVoyant.

"The launch of the BlueVoyant Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform represents a turning point in the relationship; in managing the entire security operations suite for Splunk Cloud Platform customers within the customer's Splunk Cloud Platform instance, BlueVoyant is the first of Splunk's partners to apply a true remote Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) approach to the management of customer data in their environment, instead of wholesale exporting data outside of the customer environment. Keeping raw data in the customer's Splunk Cloud Platform instance while still providing all the benefits of SOCaaS, will allow customers to maintain full control over their data and how it's accessed."

BlueVoyant achieves this through rethinking how technology, people, process, and data privacy are applied to modernizing security operations.

BlueVoyant's management of Splunk's Security Operations Suite through Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform also reduces alert fatigue, delivers a faster and secure time-to-value ratio through rapid deployment, detection of advanced and zero-day threats, and reduces costs. It also mitigates the risk of severe business disruption in the event of a cyber-attack.

"BlueVoyant's Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform brings together two best-of-breed solutions for our customers to securely manage their data, further strengthening the Splunk Security Cloud service that allows customers to securely embrace digital transformation programs," said Bill Hustad, VP of Alliances and Channel Ecosystems, at Splunk.

"Delivering Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform is the perfect next step for our current and future Splunk customers," concludes Jim Rosenthal, CEO of BlueVoyant. "The layering of BlueVoyant's tailored consulting and MDR services onto Splunk Cloud Platform helps organizations strengthen their overall security posture, and secure mission-critical assets against increasingly threatening adversaries."

For more information on BlueVoyant's partnership with Splunk, and its Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform service, click here.

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics and technology, coupled with deep expertise, works as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America and Budapest. Visit www.bluevoyant.com .

