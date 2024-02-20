BlueVoyant Named to CRN's 2024 Security 100 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named BlueVoyant to its Security 100 list. This project recognizes leading IT security vendors that are committed to working hand-in-hand with channel partners to protect businesses from cyber threats.

This ninth annual list honors channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Endpoint and Managed Security; Identity; Access and Data Security; Network Security; Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.

The distinguished Security 100 awardees offer a blend of advanced technology and services in the evolving cybersecurity market for both partners and customers. As the issue of security remains a top concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes, this list serves as a guide for solution providers, spotlighting the leading security vendors to collaborate with as they deliver inventive solutions to their customers.

The Security 100 award recognizes that BlueVoyant continues to invest in resources, platforms, and program enhancements to enable partners in providing active prevention and cyber defense across client organizations and their extended external risks. The company's partner program drives profitable and sustainable growth for partners.

"CRN's Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions."

BlueVoyant has received a number of accolades from CRN throughout the past few years. Most recently, Craig Hurley, BlueVoyant's head of channels, was named a Channel Chief for the second time. In addition, BlueVoyant was named to CRN's MES Midmarket List in 2023 and 2022. The company was given a 5-star rating three times.

"We are honored to be recognized again on CRN's Security 100 List, acknowledging BlueVoyant's comprehensive cyber risk management platform," said Michael Conley, BlueVoyant's chief revenue officer. "BlueVoyant remains committed to being channel-first and bringing industry-leading cyber defense to our joint clients."

The 2024 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100 .

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native cyber security solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense products and services illuminate, validate, and quickly remediate threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cyber security to more than 900 clients across the globe.

BlueVoyant Press Contact

Jennifer Schlesinger

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueVoyant