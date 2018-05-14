BlueVoyant Names Robert Hannigan Executive Chairman of BlueVoyant Europe and Global Head of Strategy

"The work that BlueVoyant is doing is incredibly important," Hannigan said. "I'm delighted to be taking on a larger role at BlueVoyant and working closely with the team to help protect businesses from the growing threat of cyber attacks."

As Director of GCHQ, a role he held until 2017, Hannigan led the creation of the country's National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) and oversaw the UK's pioneering Active Cyber Defence programme. During his 20 years of public service, Hannigan created the UK's first cybersecurity strategy. He was Prime Minister Gordon Brown's Security Adviser, oversaw the country's first national security strategy, and worked as principal adviser to Prime Minister Tony Blair on the Northern Ireland peace process. He was awarded the US Intelligence Distinguished Public Service Medal in 2017 and honoured by Queen Elizabeth for services to UK national security in 2013.

"The cyber threat environment has become increasingly complex, demanding that companies today have sophisticated, ongoing defence capabilities," said Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman of BlueVoyant and former CEO of Thomson Reuters. "BlueVoyant was established to enable organizations to meet these demands, providing an unparalleled bench of cybersecurity experts and unique threat intelligence, detection and response solutions."

"Robert brings an exceptional depth of talent to BlueVoyant, and we are thrilled to have him leading us in Europe," said BlueVoyant CEO Jim Rosenthal. "BlueVoyant will benefit from Robert's extraordinary experience on an active, day-to-day basis and, as Global Head of Strategy, Robert will guide our intelligence and security offerings for clients in Europe and around the world."

Hannigan's appointment further strengthens BlueVoyant's European leadership team. Gadi Goldstein will become President of BlueVoyant Europe, where he will apply his deep cyber and operational management expertise to connecting the firm's US and Israeli teams with its growing European business, in addition to serving as Chairman of BlueVoyant Israel. Goldstein previously served as Division Head in the Israeli Prime Minister's office until 2012, where his technology division contributed several important breakthroughs in the field of cyber intelligence. He continues to serve the Prime Minister's Office as an advisory board member for Israel's National Cyber Directorate.

