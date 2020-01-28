BlueVoyant Partners with Defending Digital Campaigns to Help Protect U.S. Elections

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a global analytics-driven cybersecurity firm, announced today it will offer security services at a reduced-cost to help political campaigns in the United States defend against cyberattacks and election interference. BlueVoyant is one of 15 technology and cybersecurity companies that have partnered with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC) to help campaigns ensure security during the 2020 election cycle. DDC is a non-profit, non-partisan organization which provides access to cybersecurity products, services, and information regardless of political affiliation, at a reduced cost.

"Together, BlueVoyant and DDC have demonstrated the ability to provide industry-leading solutions combined with deep cyber defense experience for organizations of all sizes. We are excited to protect US campaigns via managed security services, professional services and threat intelligence," said Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of BlueVoyant. "We recognize the impact of secure campaigns in protecting our democracy at large, and are therefore excited to offer these services, at scale, to local, state and federal level campaigns."

BlueVoyant's "Cyber Defense for Your Campaign" offers managed security services, proactive professional services with forensic capabilities for incident response, and advanced cyber threat intelligence at a reduced cost to eligible organizations. BlueVoyant has the tools and expertise to rapidly deploy and seamlessly protect campaign assets from agile and well-financed cyber-attacks.

Key offerings of BlueVoyant's 'Cyber Defense for Your Campaign' program include:

Managed Security Services: BlueVoyant combines an expert team, advanced tools, robust threat data analytics, and comprehensive services and solutions to address the multiple cybersecurity needs of campaigns in three ways:

Managed Detection and Response (MDR+): MDR+ detects, blocks, and contains malware, ransomware, zero-days, non-malware and fileless attacks automatically. Remote endpoint incident investigation and remediation is led by BlueVoyant cyber intelligence experts. Clients can let BlueVoyant remediate the issues remotely and supply after-action reports, or receive detailed instructions, if preferred.

Detection-as-a-Service SM (DaaS): DaaS collects logs from applications and on-premise and/or cloud infrastructure to enable advanced threat detection within the entire IT environment. Investigations into security alerts are supported by our team of analysts.

Vulnerability Management Service (VMS): Services include implementation, scanning, configuration changes, as well as identification of high-risk vendor software updates.

Professional Services: For campaigns that require forensics, incident response, or proactive security services. World class defensive cybersecurity personnel respond to advanced cyber threats through programs that stop threat actors in their tracks. Assess, respond, and remediate cybersecurity events. In addition, BlueVoyant can rapidly assess companies' current security posture and help make changes necessary to proactively defend themselves.

Threat Intelligence: For campaigns that require increased dark web and external threat intelligence insights. BlueVoyant monitors external attack surfaces, assesses emerging risks, and delivers near real-time, actionable intelligence that is specific to each organization.

"We are pleased and grateful for the support across the private sector to help amplify and promote DDC's mission," said Michael Kaiser DDC President and CEO. "Each of these companies – including BlueVoyant - understand the critical importance that securing campaigns plays in protecting our democracy and have demonstrated great generosity and thoughtfulness in how to best bring cybersecurity products into the complex campaign environment."

About BlueVoyant:

BlueVoyant is an analytics-driven cybersecurity company whose mission is to protect businesses of all sizes against agile and well-financed cyber attackers by providing unparalleled visibility, insight and responsiveness. BlueVoyant provides Advanced Threat Intelligence, Managed Security Services and Professional Services. The company was founded by Jim Rosenthal, CEO, and Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman, and is led by a team of senior business executives and former government cyber leaders from Morgan Stanley, Thomson Reuters, NSA, FBI, GCHQ and Unit 8200. BlueVoyant has offices in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Philippines.

About Defending Digital Campaigns:

Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a 501(C)4, is a nonpartisan and non-aligned organization focused on increasing campaign cybersecurity by making available free and low-cost cybersecurity products. DDC operates under a Federal Election Commission administrative opinion allowing for the provision of in-kind cybersecurity services to eligible campaigns.

DDC's was founded and lead by former presidential campaign managers for Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney, tech and cybersecurity industry leaders, and former senior officials at the NSA and DHS.

