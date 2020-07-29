BlueVoyant Partners with Foreside Financial Group to Deliver Tailored Cybersecurity Services

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a global expert-driven cybersecurity services company, has announced a strategic partnership with Foreside Financial Group (Foreside), to provide the company's cybersecurity consulting, Professional Services (PS) and Managed Security Services (MSS) solutions to Foreside's clients, enabling them to be proactive in the complex arena of cyber risk management.

This strategic alliance with Foreside, a provider of regulatory and compliance service and technology offerings to clients in the global asset and wealth management industry, will offer tailor-made cybersecurity consulting programs and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions for all of Foreside's 2,000+ Investment Advisors, Broker-Dealers, and global asset managers clients.

"Investment advisors and broker dealers are a common target for threat actors, as they handle highly sensitive client information. Therefore, a proactive, defensive stance is required to protect financial-related data from theft and exploitation," said Mark Alcaide, Senior Managing Director, Foreside. "As a trusted and industry-recognized provider of cybersecurity services and with a highly experienced team of professionals, BlueVoyant is a great partner to deliver value-enhanced services to our clients, giving them confidence that their systems, data, and client information are robustly protected."

Foreside will offer BlueVoyant's MSS to clients, including MDR, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) capabilities. Additionally, Foreside has partnered with BlueVoyant to offer Penetration Testing, Incident Response, and a full range of cybersecurity consulting services.

"BlueVoyant's partnership with Foreside capitalizes on the firm's position as one of the leading providers of compliance consulting solutions to Investment Advisors and Broker-Dealers," adds Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO, BlueVoyant. "Foreside's clients can now access BlueVoyant's cybersecurity tools through Foreside's centralized client portal, allowing them to develop, implement, and maintain a customized cybersecurity program designed to meet their objectives."

Foreside's partnership with BlueVoyant offers simple, packaged cybersecurity services that are designed to not only help Investment Advisors and Broker-Dealers meet compliance expectations, but to help them prepare and protect themselves and their clients from potential cyber attacks.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers and advanced threats. Led by CEO Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives and former Government cyber officials and headquartered in New York City, BlueVoyant has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, London and Latin America.

About Foreside

Foreside delivers comprehensive advice and best-in-class technology solutions to clients in the global asset and wealth management industries. Foreside distributes more than $1 trillion[1] of product through their 20 limited purpose broker-dealers. For 15 years, Foreside's suite of services and platform-based model have helped automate and simplify compliance and marketing for clients. Foreside works with pooled investment products, investment advisors, broker-dealers, global asset managers and other financial institutions.

By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, Foreside helps firms address and shape today's regulatory environment, drive operational efficiency and growth, and focus on value-adding work.

Foreside is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with numerous regional offices, including New York and Boston. For more information on Foreside's suite of services, please visit www.foreside.com .

1 As of January 1, 2020

