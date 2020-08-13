BlueVoyant Performance Demonstrates Strong, Global Demand for Cybersecurity Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a global expert-driven cybersecurity services company, today announced its rapid growth and development fueled by further series of funding, impressive sales growth, recognition for its strong technology offerings and expanding market presence. The company's first half year momentum speaks to the significant demand for expert-driven cybersecurity services.

"Our continuous growth is the result of our focus on delivering excellence in client services," said Jim Rosenthal, co-founder, and CEO of BlueVoyant. "Over the past six months, we have invested heavily in our key lines of business to ensure our customers have access to comprehensive services and technology to enhance their current solutions. As a result, we are viewed as an essential partner for customers."

So far in 2020, BlueVoyant has achieved several milestones including:

Closed Third Round of Funding: Secured $68 million in funding led by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore. The funding will accelerate growth plans across three key lines of business: Managed Security Services, for 24/7 detection and response inside customer networks; Third-Party Cyber Risk Services, providing supply chain and investment portfolio defense; and Cyber Defense Services, providing Incident Response, Defense Assessment, Brand Protection and Threat Intelligence.

Market Recognition: BlueVoyant continues to expand its recognition by being recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020 report. According to the report: "As legacy MSSP approaches become outdated and less effective, improved threat intelligence and integrations will dictate which midsize MSSPs will lead the pack." BlueVoyant tied for the top score in the automation and reporting capabilities criteria. BlueVoyant also tied for the top score in the talent management criterion, which is a key Unique Selling Point of BlueVoyant's cyber security services. Lastly, Forrester found BlueVoyant's approach is unique as an MSSP, emphasizing cloud platforms for service delivery and also stated: "Companies seeking an MSSP with a cloud-led approach, transparent portal, and extensive financial services expertise should consider BlueVoyant."

Acknowledged Industry Ecosystem Provider: BlueVoyant joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) , an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers who have integrated solutions to help customers better predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. MISA membership is by invitation only, with Microsoft reaching out to a select core group of managed security service providers from across the cybersecurity industry.

Exceptional Business Performance: BlueVoyant recorded impressive sales growth of 210 percent in the first half of 2020 and has increased its customer base to more than 300 clients across four continents in 16 different industries. BlueVoyant also secured key partnerships with market-leading organizations including TELMEX Scitum, a leading company in IT security and has further developed its relationship with Fiserv, global provider of financial services technology.

Mark Turnage, CEO from DarkOwl and BlueVoyant Customer sums up why customers select BlueVoyant: "We were looking for best-in-class managed Endpoint Security and Threat/Compromise Detection and Response capabilities and found them in BlueVoyant. We see their services as remarkably robust and industry leading, and it made sense for DarkOwl to go with the best in the business."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers and advanced threats. Led by CEO Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives and former Government cyber officials and headquartered in New York City, BlueVoyant has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, London and Latin America.

