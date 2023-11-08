BlueVoyant Ranked Number 172 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Supply chain defense leader recognized for exceptional end-to-end cyber risk defense products and services that are fueling momentous revenue growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and mitigates internal and external risks, today announced it ranked 172 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. BlueVoyant experienced high growth during this period.

BlueVoyant's CEO and Co-Founder, James Rosenthal, credits the company's advanced technology, including the early adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, with the company's rapid revenue growth.

"I am honored that Deloitte recognized BlueVoyant's impressive growth, validating our leadership in technology for the second consecutive year," said Rosenthal. "When we founded BlueVoyant six years ago, our mission was to solve for significant gaps in internal and external cyber defense. Today, our comprehensive suite of products and services empowers customers to identify and neutralize threats across their networks, endpoints, supply chains, and within the clear, deep, and dark web."

BlueVoyant previously ranked 222 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2022.

Overall, 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and median growth rate of 497%.

BlueVoyant's recognition in the Deloitte Fast 500 comes on the heels of consistent company momentum, including the addition of a new chief product officer, enhancements to its third-party cyber risk management solution, recognition as the Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year for 2022 and 2023, and more.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies – both public and private – in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least U.S. $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least U.S. $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered in North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into outcomes-based, cloud-native cybersecurity solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense products and services illuminate, validate, and quickly remediate threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

