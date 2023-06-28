BlueVoyant recognized as the winner of 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of client solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"BlueVoyant has developed advanced technologies and scalable services to help clients maximize their Microsoft Security investments. BlueVoyant emphasizes that cybersecurity is a team sport and the industry will be stronger the more we work together," said Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "We are honored to be named Security Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year and humbled to be recognized for our leading influence on the industry. We look forward to continuing to have strong integration with Microsoft products and security services to deliver the very best in cybersecurity to our joint clients."

The Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 800 submitted nominations, BlueVoyant was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in security.

The Security Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who is doing an exceptional job of providing customers with end-to-end security solutions (versus one-point solutions) based on Microsoft Security and Identity capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure Security.

"We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, corporate vice president, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. "The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what is possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation."

Winning Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year for the second time in a row is among a long list of recognition BlueVoyant has received from Microsoft. In April, the company was named the Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023. Also this year, BlueVoyant's Director of Product Management, Mona Ghadiri, and Technical Product Manager, Eric Mannon, were named MVPs (Most Valued Professionals) for Microsoft Security. In 2022, BlueVoyant achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status, and was one of Microsoft's top 150 managed security partners. In 2021, BlueVoyant was named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for the Top MDR Team.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the US Partner Community Blog here: US Partner Community Blog .

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

