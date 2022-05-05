BlueVoyant Secures CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) Accreditation

Wide range of consulting services available to ensure cybersecurity practices are effectively implemented across an organization and its supply chain

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading cyber defense company, announced today that it has finalized its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Registered Provider Organization (RPO) accreditation . With the certification, BlueVoyant has strengthened its ability to provide federal compliance consulting services for a wide array of cybersecurity needs.

Through the enforcement of best practices, CMMC was created to address the ongoing theft and unauthorized access to Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in the defense industrial base (DIB) by foreign adversaries. With cybercrime on a steady rise and frequent as well as complex cyberattacks becoming commonplace, it is essential that DIB members handling sensitive information implement effective cybersecurity.

In terms of CMMC and other Federal Services consulting offerings, several factors set BlueVoyant apart. In 2017, BlueVoyant was founded by renowned experts who came from some of the most advanced global cyber defense environments, so protecting critical national security assets is woven into the company's DNA. Additionally, the Federal Services Consulting team is comprised of people who have been helping companies with NIST 800-171 compliance and CMMC preparations for years.

"It is worth noting that more than half of our team are veterans, so we care deeply about national security," said Austin Berglas, global head of Professional Services, BlueVoyant, and the former head of cyber for the FBI New York. "We are very proud to add this accreditation to our list of accomplishments."

Amy Williams, senior director, Proactive Services and CMMC program lead at BlueVoyant added: "The CMMC Services team at BlueVoyant didn't just jump into CMMC — we have team members with expertise in OT as well as IT — and people who have lived CMMC readiness preparations as part of the DIB. With multiple provisional instructors and assessors, as well as registered practitioners, and people who have been in the DIB working toward CMMC compliance, this team is special."

While there are lots of unique aspects to BlueVoyant's offerings, one of its crown jewels is its third-party cyber risk management support for contractors that work with subcontractors. This is in part because subcontractors are often the first point of attack on companies upstream, but also as support for primes that are now required by the U.S. Department of Defense to identify and manage supply chain risk. We have mapped our superior third-party risk capabilities to the CMMC framework, so we can offer prime contractors a view not only of subcontractor risk, but how each sub stacks up against the risks of each of the CMMC maturity levels.

BlueVoyant, RPO, offers the following consulting services:

CMMC 2.0 Executive Training – Half day of executive training on how to begin preparing for CMMC.

CMMC 2.0 Assessment Readiness Engagement for CUI Scoping, Dataflow Diagramming, and Project Management – Focuses on understanding where FCI and CUI live in a company's environment.

CMMC 2.0 Mock Assessment – Add-on service for clients who have already been through the readiness assessment and are looking for an assessor's lens review.

CMMC 2.0 Post Assessment Annual Review – Once a company has been assessed, they are expected to conduct annual self-assessments in between the triennial third party reviews.

NIST 800-53 Compliance Review – For companies looking for support and guidance with NIST 800-53 compliance.

Professional Consulting Services – A wide range of cybersecurity-related engagements that BlueVoyant can provide including: Cyber Forensics & Incident Response; Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Analysis; Vulnerability Scanning; Managed Security Services; Third-Party Risk/Vendor Risk Management; Digital Risk Protection; Cybersecurity Assessments; Virtual CISO; Incident Preparedness; and Cloud Security.

For more information about BlueVoyant's CMMC consulting services, visit www.cmmcab.org/marketplace/bluevoyant/ .

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics, and technology, coupled with deep expertise, work as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has personnel in Washington, D.C., Maryland, San Francisco, Israel, Philippines, Canada, U.K., Spain, Australia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama.

