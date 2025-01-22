Former director of cybersecurity at the NSA to enhance BlueVoyant's strategic direction

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, the cybersecurity company that offers seamless AI-driven internal, external, and supply chain cyber defense, within one powerful security operations platform today announced the appointment of Rob Joyce as an independent director on its board. Joyce brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity, having recently served as director of the National Security Agency's (NSA) Cybersecurity Directorate, among other distinguished leadership roles in the United States government.

BlueVoyant Strengthens Board with Cybersecurity Leader Rob Joyce

In his role at NSA, Joyce was instrumental in safeguarding and eradicating threats to national security systems and critical infrastructure. Prior to directing cybersecurity at the NSA, Joyce was the special U.S. liaison officer in London. In this role, he was the senior NSA cryptologic representative in the United Kingdom and served as the key interlocutor between NSA and GCHQ. In addition, Joyce's extensive government experience includes roles as the White House cybersecurity coordinator, and as acting Homeland Security advisor.

"To best protect critical organizations and enterprises from ever more sophisticated cyber attacks, security operations teams need clear visibility into their digital ecosystems," said Joyce. "BlueVoyant is at the forefront of delivering holistic cyber defense and enhancing threat illumination. I am excited to join the BlueVoyant board to help organizations improve their cyber defenses using next generation technologies."

Of the appointment, Tom Glocer, executive chairman and co-founder of BlueVoyant, said: "On behalf of my fellow directors, we are delighted to have Rob's expertise and deep understanding of the cybersecurity threat landscape on our board. Rob's insights will be crucial in guiding BlueVoyant to better meet organizations' security operations needs."

Joyce joins BlueVoyant following a record-breaking 2024, marked by innovations in products and services and heightened customer demand, which fueled revenue growth. As 2025 begins, BlueVoyant serves more 1,000 customers around the globe. The company has also introduced its award-winning BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform, providing advanced security operations for internal, external, and supply chain protection, and was honored by Microsoft as the 2024 Worldwide Security Partner of the Year.

"I welcome Rob to our board, and am pleased to have the benefit of his strategic vision as we continue to innovate to enhance our clients' cyber defense," said James Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of BlueVoyant. "The BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform leverages cutting-edge technology to improve scalability, enhance productivity, and strengthen cyber risk posture, ensuring that we are always moving forward in our mission to stay ahead of emerging threats."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced AI technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cybersecurity. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally, and the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defense solutions.

