BlueVoyant Unveils Leading-Edge Security Operations Platform

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, an industry-leading cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of its innovative Cyber Defense Platform. The platform integrates internal, external, and supply chain defense solutions into a single, cloud-native platform designed to measure and strengthen cyber defense posture in a cost-effective manner.

The mission of security operations teams has expanded from protecting the organization's internal networks to also include external threats from supply chain vendors, the digital fraudsters, and the dark web. However, multiple point solutions introduce complexity in management and provide a fragmented view of cyber posture.

BlueVoyant's Cyber Defense Platform provides AI-powered, next-generation security operations across enterprises' entire attack surface. It processes data and alerts from internal networks, supply chains, and the clear, deep, and dark web. This all leads to improvements in scalability, productivity, and enterprises' cyber risk posture.

The platform offers a variety of products and services to strengthen and manage an organization's cyber defense, including:

Detection & Response: Bolster internal network defenses by utilizing Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) across the entire security stack from endpoints and SIEM (security information and event management) to the cloud, with integrated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) for added protection Supply Chain Defense: Manage and respond to risks from suppliers, vendors, and other third parties Digital Risk Protection: Detect and respond to external cyber risks, such as brand impersonation, phishing, stolen data, and more Proactive Defense: Proactive approach to attack surface management that includes vulnerability management, external attack surface management, penetration testing, phishing awareness, dark web threat research, and configuration management Cyber Posture Management: Continuously assess, manage, and improve your organization's security posture to reduce cyber risk by leveraging the guidance provided by the NIST Cyber Security Framework (CSF)

"The BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform is a leap forward in the cybersecurity landscape," said James Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of BlueVoyant. "We understand the escalating demands that security operations teams face in detecting and responding to threats swiftly. Our platform harnesses the power of AI to respond to those challenges with next-generation security operations across the entire attack surface. The result is improved scalability, enhanced productivity, and a stronger cyber risk posture, all based on cutting-edge technology."

BlueVoyant boasts more than 1,000 customers, and recently announced the acquisition of Conquest Cyber, a cyber defense company renowned for its innovative SaaS technology. In addition, Microsoft recently named BlueVoyant the prestigious 2024 Worldwide Security Partner of the Year, which recognizes that BlueVoyant is on the forefront of cybersecurity. The company is also a member of the Microsoft Copilot for Security Design Council.

BlueVoyant recently unveiled a new Security Operations (SOC) and Customer Experience Center in Leeds, England, which joins BlueVoyant's existing SOC in Hungary. An additional EU SOC will be opening in Ireland later in 2024. The company's SOCs complement existing global security operations centers and provide additional in-time-zone support for European clients.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced AI technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cybersecurity. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally, and the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defense solutions.

