BlueVoyant Welcomes Michael Montoya as Chief Operating Officer

Montoya brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity leadership and experience to bolster company's technology, product teams, and set the company up for continued success with its leading AI security and risk platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , the cybersecurity company that offers seamless AI-driven internal, external, and supply chain cyber defense, all within one powerful security operations platform, today announced that Michael Montoya has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his role as COO, Montoya will take on the responsibility of overseeing the technology, product, and operations organizations.

Michael Montoya (left), joined BlueVoyant as chief operating officer (COO), and Deepak Dalvi (right), joined as head of SaaS product and Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy.

Montoya joins BlueVoyant as the company closed out a record-setting 2024, with new product and service innovation, and increased customer demand leading to revenue growth. Montoya brings more than 25 years of information technology (IT) and cybersecurity leadership experience. He previously served as senior vice president and chief information security officer at Equinix. Prior to Equinix, he served as chief information security officer at Digital Realty.

With a deep passion for the security industry, Montoya contributes to advancing the role of enterprise risk, cybersecurity regulations and laws, as well as developing products and services to help prevent cyber attacks. He served in a number of technology leadership roles at Microsoft, including as chief cybersecurity advisor, where he focused on raising awareness of the company's cybersecurity capabilities and extending E5 license adoption. Montoya also held leadership roles at FireEye/Mandiant (now Trellix/Google) as it grew from $4 million to $800 million in revenue. Montoya also serves as an independent director of F5, Inc.

"It is an honor to join the BlueVoyant team in this time of rapid acceleration and expansion," said Montoya. "More than ever, CISO's and their teams need a platform that brings together risk, compliance, and operations in a manner that can help them protect their organizations from the growing and innovative digital pandemic of cyber attacks. With my CISO experience, I am convinced BlueVoyant has the platform to help improve security teams' ability to protect their companies. I am inspired by BlueVoyant's commitment to advancing the security industry, and honored to play a role that will drive continued innovation, including the company's use of AI, automation, and next-gen cyber defense to better serve security professionals."

Continuing product innovation and momentum, Deepak Dalvi is also joining BlueVoyant as head of SaaS product and Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy. Dalvi has more than 20 years of cybersecurity product management experience. Prior to joining BlueVoyant, Dalvi served as head of products for Endpoint Security portfolio and spearheaded the AI strategy for Trellix and launched the Trellix Wise generative AI-powered platform. In addition, he has held senior product management roles at Lacework, Aqua Security, and Symantec.

"Michael and Deepak have key experience growing and scaling cyber defense companies," said James Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder, BlueVoyant. "We are excited to welcome them to the BlueVoyant team to maximize our product innovation and overall business strategies. We have exciting plans for our continued growth, and I look forward to having their knowledge and expertise to guide us to better meet our clients' needs."

BlueVoyant enters 2025 with more than 1,000 global customers. The company recently unveiled its award-winning BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform that offers next-generation security operations for internal, external, and supply chain defense, and was named by Microsoft the prestigious 2024 Worldwide Security Partner of the Year.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced AI technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cybersecurity. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally, and the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defense solutions.

