BlueVoyant Welcomes Timothy Yost as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and mitigates internal and external risks, today announced that Timothy (Tim) Yost has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Yost will focus on setting and managing the company's financial and strategic plans and continue to build BlueVoyant's world-class global finance organization to enable continued scaling of the company.

Accomplished executive brings the wealth of nearly 30 years of financial leadership to help guide company strategy and growth.

Yost is a four-time CFO with almost three decades of financial leadership and strategic expertise. Before joining BlueVoyant, he served as CFO of Consilio , a tech-enabled, legal services company with more than $1 billion in revenue. Prior to Consilio, he served as CFO of Axiom Global , a legal services provider. During his tenure, he played a significant role in Axiom's monetization through a Private Equity transaction. He also served as a key deputy during CEB's (Corporate Executive Board) 1999 Initial Public Offering (IPO) and then served as the then public company's CFO for several years.

"Tim has deep experience growing and scaling tech-enabled companies," said James Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder, BlueVoyant. "We are excited to welcome him to the BlueVoyant team to maximize financial opportunities and lead financial strategy. We have exciting plans for our next phase of growth, and I look forward to having Tim's knowledge and expertise to guide us."

BlueVoyant has more than 900 global customers and recently announced the acquisition of Conquest Cyber, a cyber defense company renowned for its innovative SaaS technology. The company is on the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and is also a member of the Microsoft Copilot for Security Design Council.

"I understand what companies like BlueVoyant need as the team continues to transform cyber defense," said Yost. "BlueVoyant has a proven track record of sustained high growth, and I am excited to help take them to the next level of rapid acceleration and expansion."

Yost earned a MS in Finance from George Washington University and a BBA in Finance from Loyola College.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native cyber security solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense products and services illuminate, validate, and quickly mitigate threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cyber security to more than 900 clients across the globe.

