Bluewater Announces FloWater's 2023 Double Digit Growth

FloWater achieves second year of profitability, celebrates over 833 million plastic bottles saved from the environment

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewater, the Swedish global hydration solutions and beverage brand, today announces 2023 was a record year for sales of FloWater Refill Stations across North America. FloWater was profitable in 2023 for the second year running with a nearly 80% growth rate over the past two years thanks to new customer acquisitions including Lululemon, Amazon, Four Seasons Hotels, Costco Warehouses, Coachella Music Festival, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Albuquerque Public Schools. They join the thousands of other company headquarters, offices, stores, schools, hotels, gyms, and events already relying on FloWater Refill Stations to transform ordinary tap water into ultra-purified, premium drinking water.

FloWater Refill Stations feature 7-stage Advanced Osmosis purification technology which removes up to 99.9% of lead, PFAS, microplastics, glyphosates, while adding oxygenation, increasing alkalinity, and trace minerals for great-tasting, best-in-class hydration. To date, FloWater has saved over 833 million single-use plastic water bottles from oceans, lakes, rivers, and landfills-and is on track to exceed one billion bottles saved by the end of this year.

A FloWater Series B investor in 2018, Bluewater acquired the company in 2022, which is led by FloWater Co-Founder and CEO Rich Razgaitis. Bluewater was founded in 2013 by CEO and Swedish environmental entrepreneur Bengt Rittri, who has built successful air and water purification companies including Blueair and Bluewater.

"I am so proud of what our teams have been able to accomplish in 2023 and the incredible results we've been able to achieve together," Razgaitis said. "In particular, the customer response this past year has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to continuing this momentum through 2024. New information is coming out every day about the dangers of microplastics and nanoplastics polluting our bodies and the environment, and we know FloWater is uniquely positioned to solve these problems and continue to drive positive change."

"We're very impressed with FloWater's exponential growth in North America this past year and are celebrating these wins alongside the team," added Rittri. "We're confident FloWater will continue this positive trajectory and look forward to supporting further growth in 2024 as part of the global portfolio of best-in-class water, hydration and beverage products we're building."

Denver-based FloWater is part of the Bluewater group, a global innovator of water purification and beverage solutions based in Stockholm, Sweden. Recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company, FloWater Refill Stations are used in over 10,000 locations including Hyatt, Google, Red Bull, and Oakland Unified Schools, and have saved over 833 million single-use plastic water bottles from the environment. FloWater is known for its 7-stage Advanced Osmosis purification technology which transforms ordinary tap water into ultra-purified drinking water. This removes up to 99.9% of lead, PFAS, microplastics, glyphosates, and other contaminants while adding oxygenation, increasing alkalinity, and boosting trace minerals for great-tasting, best-in-class hydration.

Bluewater is committed to providing access to pure, healthier tap water and beverages in line with its mission to eliminate the need for single-use plastic water bottles.

