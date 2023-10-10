Bluewater Aviation Announces the Debut of its Build-To-Suit "Hangars at BKV" a Private Hangar Community

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewater Aviation is proud to debut the initial phase of its 12+ acre aviation development in the flourishing Tampa Bay region.

Bluewater Aviation is coming to the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) and is proud to announce that it is now accepting wait-list reservations for "The Hangars at BKV." Early applicants can reserve a private hangar in our exclusive private hangar community. Phase I will kickstart the first of several projects on Bluewater's 12+ acre campus at the east end of the 9/27 runway.

Phase I will support even the largest business aircraft by offering state-of-the-art security and luxurious accommodations for their hangar owners via a build-to-suit model. Owners, operators, passengers, and crew can expect to enjoy five-star concierge support, in addition to Jet-A and Avgas fueling services.

The Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport offers convenient access to anyone in or around the Tampa Bay area via the Veterans Expressway, a direct highway linking Tampa International Airport with Brooksville via a virtually non-stop drive. The Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport boasts an active control tower, a 7,000' runway with an ILS precision approach, on-site ARFF (Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting) services, and less crowded airspace than neighboring Orlando, Clearwater, and Ocala. Phase I is expected to be completed by December 2024. Contact Bluewater Aviation today for more information.

Bluewater Aviation was granted a Fixed Base Operator lease by Hernando County at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport in July of 2023 and is soon to break ground on its 12-acre campus. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

