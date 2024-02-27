Bluewater Aviation Doubles Its Initial Shared Hangar Footprint as Demand Continues to Increase for GA and Corporate Aircraft

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewater Aviation officially announces its initial community/shared hangar will now be 40,000 square feet, with capacity for over 100,000 square feet of hangar space by the end of 2026.

Bluewater Aviation is coming soon to the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV). Today, it has announced the expansion of its first community/shared hangar space, doubling the available square footage to 40,000. This hangar includes 6,000 square feet of prime office space and a 4,500 Fixed Base Operator (FBO) terminal.  

MD-10 Landing at KBKV
Bluewater Aviation's President, Anthony Santarsiero stated, "The demand has been overwhelming yet again. We opened reservations for shared hangar space about a month ago, and in that short period, the initial 20,000 square feet of the hangar was reserved.  We're seeing equal interest across all aircraft categories, but the demand from mid-size to ultra-long-range jets has increased. The airport is perfectly suited to support these larger aircraft as an MD-10 landed for MRO work, validating we can support the heaviest of aviation traffic, including military, commercial, and general aviation. We've heard that pilots and owners are tired of busy airspace and lackluster customer service in and around our area, and we look forward to solving both problems."

Bluewater Aviation is strategically positioned just 15 minutes south of the highly anticipated Cabot Citrus Farms golf community and 15 minutes north of the soon-to-be-developed 775-acre Moffitt Cancer Center.  Cabot's proximity is expected to attract discerning clientele seeking first-class travel and accommodation options. COO Cristi Cola stated, "In our talks with Cabot's managing director, we fully understand our role as the front door to their facility and the entire Nature Coast.  It's critical that we set the tone with these guests so that they can't help but return. Cabot will bring quite a bit of general aviation traffic with them. From touch down to tee off, we want to provide the best, most seamless experience possible for these mutual guests." Cabot Citrus Farms Karoo Course was just called the "Best New Golf Course in America" this past week by Golf Monthly.

Bluewater Aviation was granted a Fixed Base Operator lease by Hernando County at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport (KBKV) in July of 2023 and is soon to break ground on its 12-acre campus. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.  

