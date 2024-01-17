Bluewater Aviation Selects their General Contractor and Civil Engineering Firms for New Hangars at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport (KBKV)

News provided by

Bluewater Aviation

17 Jan, 2024, 08:47 ET

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewater Aviation is thrilled to announce they have selected Brandon Construction Company as the general contractor and Mohsen Design Group, as the Civil Engineer for Phase 1 of their hangar development plans at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport (KBKV).   

Bluewater Aviation Logo
Bluewater Aviation Logo
Rendering of part of the Bluewater Aviation Complex
Rendering of part of the Bluewater Aviation Complex

Brandon Construction Company is well known throughout Florida as a premier commercial and residential contractor. Founded in 1983 by David Brandon, the team at Brandon Construction is well-versed in aviation and FBO construction. Mohsen Design Group is a well-known Aviation Consulting Firm in Florida involved with numerous hangar facilities and airfield improvement projects around the Country, including projects at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport. 

Bluewater's President and CEO Anthony Santarsiero said, "Today marks a big milestone for Bluewater Aviation. Having such experienced and well respected teams joining our project reinforces how unique and needed what we're bringing to the Tampa Bay Area is." 

Bluewater has 12 acres of leased land at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Airport (KBKV), Phase 1 of their development plans include building an exclusive, hangar community consisting of 12 individual, private hangars featuring a build to suit format that allows each owner to customize their amenities. Each unit will have its own full, private bathroom, hydraulic hangar doors, and will be pilot friendly allowing for easy ingress and egress of aircraft. All of this will be secured behind a state-of-the-art perimeter and security system providing privacy not found anywhere else in Central Florida. "The interest in our project has truly been overwhelming, we've accepted reservations on several of the units prior to any public listings going up. We fully anticipate the remaining hangars will sell out quickly," said Cristi Cola, Bluewater Aviation's Chief Operating Officer.

Future phases for Bluewater Aviation's 12+ acre campus will include the development of several large box hangars, a fuel farm, and a state-of-the-art FBO building featuring a full restaurant. Groundbreaking for Phase 1 is expected to commence in 2024, targeting completion for December 2024. Once complete, Bluewater will offer a modern, state-of-the-art facility featuring full FBO services including rental hangars, fuel, tie-downs, office space, and much more. Additional information is available at www.BluewaterAviation.com

Contact information:
Cristi Cola, COO
[email protected]
www.BluewaterAviation.com
(352) 234-3520

SOURCE Bluewater Aviation

Bluewater Aviation Announces the Debut of its Build-To-Suit "Hangars at BKV" a Private Hangar Community

