Bluewater Learning Expands Partnership with Cognota to Guide Clients Through Learning Operations Maturity

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewater Learning, a global leader in learning and talent technology consulting and support services, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Cognota, the market leader in LearnOps® software. The deepened collaboration will help organizations assess, optimize, and elevate their learning operations maturity to achieve measurable business impact.

Through a newly enhanced joint offering, Bluewater will lead organizations through a Learning Maturity Assessment—a strategic diagnostic framework that empowers leaders to evaluate their learning and talent strategies, identify opportunities for technology optimization, and design differentiated user experiences and reporting that drive measurable business impact. Building on those insights, Bluewater will help clients leverage Cognota's LearnOps® platform to strengthen planning, resource management, and reporting, delivering greater visibility, alignment, and efficiency.

"Learning and talent leaders today are being asked to demonstrate their value to the business like never before," said Chris Bond, CEO of Bluewater. "Our expanded partnership with Cognota gives our clients the structure, technology, and support to do exactly that—bridging strategy and execution so L&D can thrive as a strategic business partner."

The collaboration combines Bluewater's strategic consulting and learning tech expertise with Cognota's purpose-built LearnOps® technology, offering clients a comprehensive path to operational excellence. Together, the companies will help learning and talent teams identify bottlenecks, reduce administrative complexity, and gain actionable insights that prove the business impact of learning.

"We're proud to partner with Bluewater in helping organizations turn learning operations into a competitive advantage," said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. "Together, we're equipping L&D teams with both the roadmap and the tools to become more mature, efficient, and aligned with organizational goals."

At a time when efficiency, transparency, and measurable outcomes are critical, Bluewater and Cognota are stepping up to support learning leaders on their journey toward operational maturity and lasting business value.

About Bluewater Learning

Bluewater helps companies in high-compliance industries develop strategies and use learning and talent technology to grow their people and their business—moving beyond checking the compliance box to building career paths that connect employee aspirations with business goals. Learn more at www.bluewaterlearning.com.

About Cognota

Cognota is the market leader in LearnOps® software, the operating system for learning and talent development teams. The platform helps organizations align strategy, optimize resources, automate operations with AI, and prove the impact of every learning investment. Learn more at www.cognota.com.

