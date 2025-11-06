BlueWave Announces Patty DiOrio as Chief Development Officer

BlueWave welcomes Patty DiOrio to lead the company's expanding solar and storage portfolio and drive its mission to accelerate the clean energy transition.

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWave, a leading solar and energy storage developer, owner, and operator in the Northeast U.S., announced today that Patty DiOrio has been named Chief Development Officer. With more than 25 years of experience as a proven leader who is passionate about the energy transition and building high-performing teams, Ms. DiOrio will guide BlueWave's development strategy to deliver profitable and impactful renewable energy projects.

Ms. DiOrio brings extensive experience leading strategy, project development and energy asset commercialization across North America. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Offshore Development & Origination at Orsted, where she led development and commercialization of the company's offshore wind project portfolio. Her previous work includes senior positions at National Grid and IHS Energy. At BlueWave, she will oversee solar, storage, and site acquisition teams to advance high-value projects, strengthen cross-functional collaboration, and position the company for continued clean energy growth and innovation.

"As BlueWave continues to expand its project portfolio, Patty's deep expertise in renewable project strategy and portfolio leadership make her an exceptional addition to our team," said Sean Finnerty, BlueWave Chief Executive Officer. "Her proven ability to drive complex projects from inception to investment and influence policy and market direction will be critical. We're excited to welcome her and look forward to the impact she'll have in advancing our mission."

"BlueWave has built an impressive portfolio at the intersection of solar, storage, and sustainable land use," said DiOrio. "As integrated, community-centered energy solutions become increasingly vital, I'm excited to join a team that's driving innovation while delivering measurable impact. I'm eager to help shape BlueWave's next chapter, expanding our development footprint and advancing projects to accelerate clean energy deployment across the U.S."

Ms. DiOrio holds a Master's degree in Business from Babson College, a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She will join the BlueWave team at its headquarters in Boston.

About BlueWave

BlueWave's mission is to protect our planet by transforming access to renewable energy. As a pioneering renewable energy company that develops and owns solar and battery storage projects, BlueWave has a long track record of success and is developing several gigawatts of solar and battery storage projects throughout the United States to ensure our grid is reliable and efficient in a clean energy future.

BlueWave is proud to be a certified B Corp, recognized by B Labs as "Best for the World" in Governance and was awarded Member Company of the Year by the Solar Energy Business Association of New England.

To learn more about BlueWave, visit bluewave.energy.

About Axium Infrastructure Inc.:

Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. Axium Infrastructure had approximately US$8.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, as well as approximately US$1.5 billion in co-investments. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London, the firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating, and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contract with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 270 infrastructure assets.

For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit www.axiuminfra.com. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.

