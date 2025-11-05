Bluewave Technology Group Expands Colorado Presence with the Acquisition of Technology Navigation

Acquisition strengthens Bluewave's Rocky Mountain footprint and deepens its ability to help clients navigate complex technology decisions with clarity and confidence

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewave Technology Group ("Bluewave"), a leader in technology advisory and sourcing, today announced the acquisition of Technology Navigation, an award-winning IT advisory and support firm based in Colorado. The acquisition expands Bluewave's footprint in the Rocky Mountain region and enhances its ability to deliver measurable outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2009, Technology Navigation was built to help organizations confidently navigate the increasingly complex IT solutions landscape. As a trusted, supplier-agnostic advisor, the company has guided technology decisions for hundreds of IT leaders, providing end-to-end support from evaluation through implementation and optimization. Technology Navigation earned a Gold Stevie® Award in 2024 and 2025, and was named to the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, underscoring its commitment to excellence and trusted client partnerships.

"This partnership represents a strong alignment of values and purpose," said Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave. "Technology Navigation has built a respected advisory business grounded in integrity and client advocacy, qualities that align perfectly with Bluewave's mission. Through this acquisition, we're extending even greater value to their clients with deeper engineering expertise, a broader supplier ecosystem, and the scale needed to deliver clarity and decision confidence in every technology initiative."

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Technology Navigation," said Chris Newell, Founder, President & CEO of Technology Navigation. "By joining Bluewave, we gain the solution advisory expertise, supplier ecosystem, and operational scale to expand our reach and amplify the value we deliver. With the advent of AI rapidly transforming how organizations operate, having these additional resources and capabilities will be instrumental in helping our clients harness intelligent automation, drive efficiency, and make more confident technology decision."

With this acquisition, Technology Navigation clients gain access to Bluewave's national advisory platform, including expanded expertise across cloud, network, security, customer experience (CX), mobility, and AI. Clients can expect the same high-touch, unbiased support they value, now backed by deeper technical resources and a broader ecosystem of solutions.

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave is a technology advisory and sourcing partner transforming how businesses acquire and manage technology solutions. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, Bluewave helps clients modernize their IT and telecom infrastructure while maximizing their technology investments. With a comprehensive approach that spans cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and customer experience solutions, Bluewave ensures businesses thrive in a fast-changing technology landscape. For more information, visit bluewave.net.

