Bluewave Technology Group Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

Independent technology advisory and sourcing firm ranks No. 63 in IT Services as IT leaders seek greater clarity when making complex technology decisions

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewave Technology Group ("Bluewave"), an independent technology advisory and sourcing firm, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the second consecutive year.

The annual ranking is based on percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. Bluewave ranked No. 63 in IT Services, placing it in the top 15% of companies in its sector, and No. 1,545 overall.

Bluewave's growth comes as IT leaders are making higher-stakes technology decisions in a market that is changing quickly. Bluewave gives clients an independent view of their options and stays involved well past execution, helping ensure those decisions deliver the business outcomes they were intended to achieve.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year reflects the trust clients place in us when they're making important technology investment decisions," said Seth Penland, CEO and founder of Bluewave. "Clients need an independent view of the market and a partner who can connect the technology to the business case. We stay engaged beyond execution to help make sure the solution delivers. As technology choices get harder to navigate, that kind of advocacy matters even more."

Since its founding, Bluewave has advised more than 10,000 organizations and today oversees more than $400 million in annual technology spend on behalf of clients. Its advisors average more than 20 years of industry experience, bringing technology expertise together with business and financial insight to help clients make more confident investment decisions. Bluewave advises clients across AI strategy, network, UCaaS, CCaaS and cybersecurity.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

To learn more about how Bluewave helps organizations navigate complex technology decisions, visit www.bluewave.net. The full Inc. 5000 list is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave brings clarity to technology investment decisions so organizations can move forward with confidence and turn technology investments into business outcomes. As an independent technology advisory and sourcing partner, Bluewave gives clients an unbiased view of the market across AI strategy, network, UCaaS, CCaaS and cybersecurity. Bluewave stays engaged through execution and renewal, advocating for clients and helping ensure technology investments perform as promised.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Bluewave Technology Group