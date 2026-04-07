Bluewave Technology Group's Paul Weiss and Angie Martindale Named Among Top Technology Advisor Thought Leaders

Paul Weiss ranked in the Top 5 and Angie Martindale in the Top 10 for client impact, industry influence and thought leadership

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewave Technology Group ("Bluewave"), an independent technology advisory and strategic sourcing partner, today announced that Paul Weiss and Angie Martindale have been named to Informa's Channel Partners inaugural Technology Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, ranking in the Top 5 and Top 10, respectively, among the 50 technology advisors recognized this year.

Launched by Informa's Channel Partners Group, the Technology Advisor Thought Leaders Awards recognize more than 50 individuals for outstanding contributions to the technology advisory profession, with honors spanning leadership, industry influence and advocacy, innovation and vision, customer and client impact, and thought leadership.

"The Channel Partners Technology Advisor Thought Leaders Awards are about celebrating the people who are shaping the future of the channel. These 50+ individuals represent the best of the best—leaders who are driving innovation, inspiring their peers, and making a profound impact on their clients and the industry as a whole," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president, Channel Events, Channel Partners. "This award is the first of its kind, and we are proud to honor their achievements and elevate the critical role of technology advisors in today's business landscape."

Weiss was recognized for his leadership, industry perspective, and contribution to the broader conversation shaping technology advisory services. He leads Bluewave's customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and AI practice, helping organizations navigate complex decisions across contact center, unified communications, and AI strategy. With more than 25 years of experience advising Fortune 500 and midmarket organizations across healthcare, financial services, BPO, manufacturing, and retail, he brings deep industry perspective and an outcomes-focused approach to technology strategy.

Martindale was recognized for her sustained client impact, industry influence, and thought leadership across the technology advisory community. She brings more than 30 years of IT experience to her role as client advisor at Bluewave, helping organizations navigate complex technology decisions with practical guidance and a client-first approach. She is also the co-founder of 757CIO, a nonprofit community for senior technology leaders across Coastal Virginia, and co-creator of the 757CIO Mentorship Program, which supports emerging IT talent through practical guidance and professional development.

"We're proud to see Paul and Angie recognized among the industry's top thought leaders," said Mary Beth Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Bluewave. "Their recognition reflects something Bluewave believes at its core: clients make better technology decisions when they have access to advisors who bring both broad market perspective and deep solution expertise. Paul and Angie are two examples of the depth of expertise across our advisory team and the standard we bring to every client engagement. In a market full of noise, that combination helps organizations shrink the unknown, move with greater confidence, and achieve stronger outcomes."

As part of this recognition, Martindale will join Robert DeMarzo on the main stage at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, for a keynote session, "Leading the Charge: How TA Thought Leaders Are Shaping the Channel's Future."

For a complete list of the 50+ winners, please visit: https://channelpartnersconference.com/2026-channel-partners-technology-advisor-thought-leaders-revealed/

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave Technology Group is an independent technology advisory and sourcing partner that helps organizations make smarter technology decisions and supports them through execution. The company combines market visibility shaped by work across more than 10,000 client environments, deep solution expertise, and client advocacy to help organizations cut through complexity and move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and outcomes. With proven frameworks, assessments, and decision-support tools, Bluewave guides organizations in evaluating, modernizing, and managing critical technology investments across AI, cloud, colocation, network, security, CX, and beyond.

For more information, visit www.bluewave.net

SOURCE Bluewave Technology Group