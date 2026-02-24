Bluewave Technology Group Appoints Drew Cather as Chief Revenue Officer

Leadership expansion reinforces commitment to client outcomes and national technology advisory growth

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewave Technology Group ("Bluewave"), the leader in technology advisory and strategic sourcing, today announced the appointment of Drew Cather as Chief Revenue Officer.

Cather will lead Bluewave's strategy across client advisory, solution advisory and client success, with a focus on expanding client impact, deepening advisory capabilities, and ensuring enterprises nationwide benefit from Bluewave's structured, outcome-driven approach to technology decisions.

Bluewave has grown into a national technology advisory firm grounded in its Assess–Advise–Advocate blueprint, which is a proven approach that brings clarity to complex technology decisions and ensures business outcomes. Through assessment, informed guidance, and ongoing advocacy, Bluewave helps clients move forward with confidence while maximizing their technology investments. As Chief Revenue Officer, Cather will help expand Bluewave's reach so more enterprises benefit from the company's independent insight, deep expertise, and outcomes-focused commitment.

Cather joins Bluewave from Trace3, where he spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles across sales, services, and go-to-market strategy and serving on the executive leadership team. He led regional sales and engineering organizations, scaled delivery methodologies across the company, and drove growth initiatives for high-performing teams. Earlier in his career, he advised global enterprises at Accenture, aligning technology strategy with business performance to deliver measurable results.

"Drew brings a unique combination of strategic vision and operational discipline," said Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave. "His experience scaling revenue organizations, partnering with emerging technology providers, and aligning services with client outcomes strengthens our ability to serve enterprises navigating increasingly complex and changing technology environments."

"Organizations today are making high-stakes technology decisions in an environment that grows more complex each year," said Cather. "Bluewave's independence, depth of expertise, and structured blueprint provide clients with the insight and advocacy they need to move forward decisively. I'm excited to help expand that impact and deliver even greater value to enterprises nationwide."

With this appointment, Bluewave strengthens the leadership foundation behind its Assess–Advise–Advocate blueprint and ongoing national expansion. As the company grows, its focus remains clear: bring expertise, objective guidance, and disciplined execution to every engagement. In doing so, Bluewave transforms complex technology decisions into measurable outcomes and gives clients the confidence to lead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave Technology Group is a technology advisory and sourcing partner transforming how businesses acquire and manage technology solutions. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, Bluewave helps clients modernize their IT and telecom infrastructure while maximizing their technology investments. With a comprehensive approach spanning cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and customer experience solutions, Bluewave brings clarity, confidence, and outcomes to every technology decision.

For more information, visit bluewave.net.

