BlueWillow Biologics Announces Issuance of Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine Patent

"The awarding of this patent demonstrates that our NanoVax technology has potential in areas beyond infectious disease. We have a clear opportunity to leverage our innovative platform in the immuno-oncology space and are now actively exploring collaborations with experts in this field," said Dave Peralta, Chief Executive Officer of BlueWillow. "Cancer has a devasting impact on so many lives. On behalf of the employees at BlueWillow, we are thrilled to have an opportunity to play a role in fighting this terrible disease."

BlueWillow's innovative vaccine platform is built on the company's patented NanoVax technology that employs a unique oil-in-water nanoemulsion adjuvant. When administered intranasally, BlueWillow vaccines elicit both systemic and mucosal immune responses, which could play an important role in treating mucosal cancers including tumors of the mouth, nose, throat and lung. Animal studies conducted at the University of Michigan have shown that intranasal vaccination with NanoVax technology reduces metastasis of colon cancer to the lung. Future studies are expected to incorporate both intranasal and intramuscular administration of vaccines built on the NanoVax platform.

About BlueWillow

BlueWillow Biologics® is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, focused on developing and commercializing vaccines using its patented NanoVax® technology platform. The technology employs a novel oil-in-water nanoemulsion adjuvant that is effective when administered via intranasal or intramuscular vaccination, and can elicit both mucosal and systemic immunity when applied intranasally.

BlueWillow is currently developing intranasal vaccines for several respiratory and sexually transmitted infections, including RSV, pertussis, influenza, anthrax, prophylactic and therapeutic HSV-2 and chlamydia. Visit BlueWillow.com for details on the company's vaccine pipeline and studies completed to date.

Contact:

Levitate

Mackenzie Mohr

(260) 408-5383

mackenzie@levitatenow.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluewillow-biologics-announces-issuance-of-therapeutic-cancer-vaccine-patent-300656451.html

SOURCE BlueWillow Biologics

Related Links

http://www.BlueWillow.com

