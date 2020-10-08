BlueWillow Biologics® Launches NanoBio® Protect Nasal Antiseptic Solution

Once applied to the skin in and around the nose, the key entry point for most respiratory infections, NanoBio Protect effectively provides next-level protection for up to 8 hours. NanoBio is easy to apply with a cotton swab, pleasant to use, and the moisturizing, alcohol- and fragrance-free formula is safe for the entire family. Each 0.61fl oz (18mL) bottle provides at least 40 treatments and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.com. NanoBio Protect will also be launching in over 4,400 CVS Pharmacy stores across the U.S. beginning in November 2020.

NanoBio Protect's broad-spectrum effectiveness stems from the company's proprietary nanotechnology. The patented, natural oil nanodroplets optimize the antiseptic's (0.13% Benzalkonium chloride [BZK]) antimicrobial activity and its ability to kill germs on the skin. NanoBio® Protect works because it is scientifically formulated to be the right size and charge to kill infection-causing germs in and around the nose where they are most likely to enter the body. Uniquely, the positively charged nanodroplets remain active on the skin for up to 8 hours, attracting the negatively charged germs and killing them on contact. This phenomenon, fondly referred to by the BlueWillow scientists as the "Dance of the Nanodroplets," is why the product incomparably provides safe and long-lasting protection from infection.

To help NanoBio Protect fulfill its mission to help people breathe easier and live healthier lives, BlueWillow has partnered with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, whose mission is to transform lives of those impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning October 8, 2020, for every bottle of NanoBio Protect purchased, one bottle will be donated to Good360. In turn, Good360 will distribute NanoBio Protect to families in need and frontline workers serving economically disadvantaged and high-risk communities.

Dr. Chad Costley, physician and CEO of BlueWillow Biologics stated, "We are thrilled to launch the first-of-its-kind nasal antiseptic, NanoBio Protect, a truly revolutionary product." "It couldn't come at a more crucial time as the need to protect ourselves and our families from infection becomes even more vital," he added.

Studies* show the average person touches their face an average of 23 times per hour, providing a lot of opportunity for germs to get in the nose. Applying NanoBio Protect every day – along with frequent handwashing, wearing face coverings, and practicing distancing – is an essential part of a daily regimen to protect, prevent and stop the spread of contagious respiratory infections. NanoBio can play an essential role in staying healthy as we resume normal activities such as going back to school, work, travel, dining, shopping, gyms, social events and more where we are likely to pick up germs.

About BlueWillow Biologics

BlueWillow Biologics is a clinical-stage, privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and bringing to market topical antiseptics, anti-infective products, and intranasal vaccines using its proprietary nanotechnology platform. The innovative, patented oil-in-water nanodroplets are employed in NanoBio Protect, the first over-the-counter, alcohol-free nasal antiseptic proven 99.99% effective to kill germs on the skin in and around the nose that cause respiratory infections. Visit www.nextlevelprotection.net for more information.

BlueWillow is also at the forefront of developing intranasal vaccines using its exclusive NanoVax® platform that elicit both systemic and mucosal immunity for several respiratory and sexually transmitted infections, including Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19), RSV, HSV2, pandemic influenza, and anthrax, as well as intranasal immunotherapy for peanut allergy and other allergic conditions.

*[Source: Kwok et al. Am J Infect Control. 2015 Feb;43(2):112-4. doi: 10.1016/j.ajic.2014.10.015. Face Touching: A Frequent Habit That Has Implications for Hand Hygiene. https://www.ajicjournal.org/article/S0196-6553(14)01281-4/fulltext]

