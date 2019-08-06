BlueWillow Biologics Named to Crain's 'Cool Places to Work in Michigan'

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWillow Biologics® today announced the company has been recognized as one of the 2019 "Cool Places to Work in Michigan" by Crain's Detroit. Select companies across the state were honored based on employee feedback.

BlueWillow earned its spot on the list by being recognized as a company with a high level of employee engagement, satisfaction and a positive and empowering work culture. Finalists were selected based on confidential employee survey responses that analyzed perspectives on workplace culture, company leadership and other aspects of work.

"BlueWillow has achieved many important accomplishments, and as we stand here today, the company is potentially entering the most exciting time in our history. Our achievements wouldn't be possible without our talented and dedicated team of employees," said BlueWillow CEO Dave Peralta. "We strive to create an environment that offers our employees a great place to work and provides them an opportunity to utilize and build upon their many unique talents. At BlueWillow, we genuinely care about our employees and I'm pleased that caring makes us 'cool'. The recognition by Crain's is truly an honor."

BlueWillow is an Ann Arbor-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines with its patented nanotechnology. The company's unique NanoVax technology elicits both systemic and mucosal immune responses, providing two layers of immunity for increased protection against respiratory and sexually transmitted diseases.

Employee survey responses pointed to several areas that lead to high work satisfaction at BlueWillow, including supportive coworkers, effective leadership, commitment to work-life balance and the impact that the company's technology can have on preventing disease. Competitive compensation, benefits and fun work events were also noted as items that differentiate BlueWillow from other workplaces.

About BlueWillow

BlueWillow Biologics® is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, focused on developing and commercializing vaccines using its patented NanoVax® technology platform. The technology employs a novel oil-in-water nanoemulsion adjuvant that is effective when administered via intranasal or intramuscular vaccination and can elicit both mucosal and systemic immunity when applied intranasally.

BlueWillow is currently developing intranasal vaccines for several respiratory and sexually transmitted infections, including RSV, influenza, anthrax, prophylactic and therapeutic HSV-2 and chlamydia, as well as vaccines for selected allergic conditions. Visit BlueWillow.com for details on the company's vaccine pipeline and studies completed to date.

SOURCE BlueWillow Biologics