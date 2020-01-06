BlueWind Medical Appoints Dan Lemaitre as Chief Executive Officer

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, developer of the RENOVA iStim™, an innovative, leadless, miniature neurostimulation platform initially being developed for the treatment of Over Active Bladder (OAB), announced the appointment of Daniel T. Lemaitre as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1st, 2020. Mr. Lemaitre has served as Chairman of the Board of BlueWind Medical since November 2018.

Lemaitre is also a board member of Globus Medical and serves as Chairman of Endologix. Previous CEO stints for Lemaitre included CoreValve, a pioneer in the transcatheter heart valve market, that was acquired by Medtronic for $800 Million. Prior to CoreValve, Lemaitre was Medtronic's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Earlier in his career, Lemaitre was a top-ranked medical device analyst initially at Cowen & Company, and later at Merrill Lynch.

"Dan is assuming the role of CEO at a critical time for the company and for the OAB market," said Ilan Neugarten, Chairman of the board of Rainbow Medical, BlueWind Medical's largest investor. "With his tremendous experience, Dan will help transform BlueWind from a technology stage company to a leading player in the neuromodulation market."

"BlueWind has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of OAB which impairs the quality of life of millions of patients in the US and around the world," said Lemaitre. "Our RENOVA device, is easy to implant, potentially devoid of severe complications and is in a form factor that works for physicians and patients alike. With our technology and a spectacular team, we expect to help many patients with our technology that heretofore were not adequately treated with conservative or more invasive technologies."

"We are excited about the potential for our technology and are looking forward to a successful journey with Dan's leadership as we embark on our pivotal study at sites in Europe and the United States," said Guri Oron, who served as CEO for the previous six years and will assume the role of President and General Manager.

About BlueWind Medical

BlueWind Medical (www.bluewindmedical.com) was founded in 2010 by Rainbow Medical. The company is developing a platform technology of miniature, wireless, neurostimulators that can be injected or implanted in a minimally invasive procedure to treat multiple indications. The CE Marked RENOVA system is an investigative device and not cleared for marketing in the United States.

Contact:

Roy Katz

roy@bluewindmedical.com

SOURCE BlueWind Medical