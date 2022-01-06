BlueWind Medical™ Ltd. Makes Key Additions to Leadership Team

PARK CITY, Utah and HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical™, Ltd., developer of the innovative RENOVA™ iStim implantable neuromodulation device for treatment of Overactive Bladder, today announced additions to its leadership team in preparation for commercialization of the RENOVA product line. The company has added Mike Ruger as Vice President of Sales, Sandra Muhlfeld as Vice President of Marketing, and Lisa Mead as Vice President of Human Resources.

"With the recent completion of enrollment in the OASIS pivotal study, and the potential for FDA marketing clearance in 2023, we are preparing for commercialization and our next phase of corporate growth," said Dan Lemaitre, Chairman and CEO of BlueWind Medical. "We believe that RENOVA's minimally invasive and patient centric approach to the treatment of Overactive Bladder will meet the needs of many patients who are disappointed with existing therapies. As a novel therapy, we must ensure that physicians who treat, and those who suffer from, urge incontinence have access to RENOVA and that we are ready to serve their needs. These new executive appointments will enhance our ability to build an effective and strategic team. I am delighted that we are able to recruit the level of talent exemplified in Mike, Sandra and Lisa. Their extensive experience in building teams and commercializing new technologies will help BlueWind transform the lives of patients that suffer from symptoms associated with overactive bladder."

Mike Ruger, Vice President, Sales

Mike Ruger brings over 30 years of Senior Sales, Executive Leadership, and Consulting experience with both large and small medical device companies including Ethicon Endosurgery (J&J), Spectranetics, Micrus, HeartWare, and Medtronic. In 2010 Mike joined HeartWare pre-commercial and built the North America field team from the ground up. He recruited a passionate and high performing, customer facing team. Once commercial, HeartWare substantially grew market share, consistently exceeding corporate sales goals, and eventually gaining a market leadership position. In 2016 HeartWare was acquired by Medtronic for over $1B. Mike holds a B.A. in Business Management from the University of Northern Colorado.

Sandra Muhlfeld, Vice President, Marketing

Sandra Muhlfeld brings 20 years of experience commercializing new medical technologies in both early stage and large medical device companies. Previously, she held a variety of executive roles at Caldera Medical, a women's pelvic health medical device company, where she played a key role in building the company from R&D stage to a high growth privately held business. Sandra served as the Vice President of Marketing, and most recently she served as the Vice President, Portfolio and Clinical Strategy. Prior to joining Caldera Medical, Sandra held a variety of positions in global and U.S. marketing at Guidant and St. Jude Medical. Sandra holds a B.S. in Physical Therapy from the University of Connecticut and an M.B.A from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Lisa Mead, Vice President, Human Resources

Lisa Mead brings over 30 years of Human Resources experience to BlueWind Medical including 20 years in the healthcare and medical device industry. Prior to joining BlueWind Medical, she was the Head of HR for Silara Medtech Inc., (formerly Direct Flow Medical), where she was responsible for recruitment, organizational development, succession planning, inclusion and diversity, compensation and community and wellness initiatives. Before Silara Medtech, Inc., Lisa worked in London for the National Health Service (NHS), the largest employer in the United Kingdom. She was responsible for talent management, conflict resolution and mediation and organizational transformation. Lisa has a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication from Emerson University in Boston and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Irvine.

About Overactive Bladder and Urinary Urgency Incontinence:

According to the American Urological Association, OAB is a chronic, debilitating condition affecting over 33 million Americans. Urgency urinary incontinence (UUI) is the involuntary leakage of urine associated with a sudden compelling desire to void. UUI is a highly prevalent condition among men and women with approximately 12% affected[i].

About BlueWind Medical Ltd.

BlueWind Medical was founded in Israel in 2010 to capitalize on unique neuromodulation technology that has the potential to treat multiple medical conditions. CE Mark for use in the treatment of overactive bladder was obtained in 2016.The OASIS study is being conducted under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). RENOVA is not approved for use in the U.S.

