BlueX License CEVA Bluetooth Low Energy IP for BX2400 Wearable SoC

Huang Wang, founder and CEO of Huami, stated: "As the world's leading wearable technology company our customers rely on us to consistently deliver leading-edge, innovative products with exceptional performance. The BlueX BX2400 SoC powered by CEVA's Bluetooth IP enables outstanding battery life and a range of compelling features and sensors, making it an ideal processor for our wearable designs."

"Product differentiation is always a challenge in such a competitive market and we set out to ensure our BX2400 IC outperforms the competition," said Hongyu Li, CEO at BlueX. "CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth low energy IP has gone the extra step in low power architecture, matching our technical strengths and product aims and has proven to be the perfect choice for us."

"We are delighted to announce BlueX as a licensee for our Bluetooth IP," said Aviv Malinovitch, vice president and general manager of the Connectivity Business Unit at CEVA. "The adoption of the BX2400 by Huami is a testament to the outstanding performance of their IC and we look forward to seeing their continued success with this product."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All Bluetooth 5 features are supported, including LE 2Mbps data rate, Long Range and LE Advertising Extension. With more than 1.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About BlueX

BlueX Microelectronics Corp. Ltd is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets ultra-low power wireless systems-on-chip and analog semiconductors for IoT and wearable applications. Power consumption and cost are the main focus areas of our company. Typical end-user applications are IoT, wearable devices, consumer electronics, intelligent sports equipment, wireless medical, remote control, security and toys.

Our BLE product BX2400 is a System-on-Chip combining an application processor, memories, cryptography engine, power management unit, digital and analog peripherals and a MAC engine complied with Bluetooth® 5.0 and radio transceiver. Our ultra-low power analog chip BX300 is a 100nA Watch Dog IC suited for wearable and low power IOT wireless solution. More information is available at: http://www.bluexmicro.com/.

About Huami

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and brand recognition with a mission to make the world more connected as transforming the way individuals connect with the Internet and with each other through smart wearable technology and data-driven innovations. Huami designs and manufactures self-branded smart wearable products under the brand "Amazfit", including the Pace, Stratos, Arc, Cor, Bip, Moonbeam and Equator. Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi for Xiaomi wearable products, including Mi band series. Through mobile apps, Mi Fit and Amazfit, working hand in hand with the smart wearable devices, Huami provides users with a comprehensive view of their biometric and activity data and the relevant analytics.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The Bluetooth® wordmark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi Alliance logo are trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance.

