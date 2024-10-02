Bluey, Guitar Center & 1,200+ locations Celebrate Kids Music Day

Bluey's beloved title music set to inspire kids around the world on their musical journey on a day created by Keep Music Alive

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Music Alive is excited to be working alongside the animated series phenomenon, BLUEY, to help inspire more young music makers around the world for Kids Music Day on Friday October 4th.

Over 1,200 locations in all US, Canada, UK, Australia and a dozen other countries will participate in the 9th Annual Kids Music Day with special events and promotions that benefit and celebrate kids playing music from September 27th through October 13th. Visit www.KidsMusicDay.org to find participating locations.

Get ready to join the party ???? with Bluey on Kids Music Day Friday October 4th. Bluey digital channels on social media would like to hear fans across the world create their very own video renditions of the iconic Bluey theme tune by tagging @officialblueytv (Instagram) or @bluey (TikTok) and using the hashtags #Bluey and #KidsMusicDay Over 1,200 locations in all 50 US states, Canada and a dozen other countries will participate in the 9th Annual Kids Music Day this year with special events and promotions that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. Kids Music Day events & promotions will be held between Friday September 27th and Sunday October 13th. Families can locate Kids Music Day activities in their community by entering their zip code on the www.KidsMusicDay.org locator page.

As part of the celebration, Bluey digital channels on social media would like to encourage fans across the world to create their very own video renditions of the iconic Bluey theme tune. The catchy title track, accompanied by a musical sheet note, will be available on www.Bluey.tv from 4th October, showing everyone how they can be part of Kids Music Day by uploading their musical talents to the official Bluey social channels by tagging in @officialblueytv (Instagram) or @bluey (TikTok) and using the hashtags #Bluey and #KidsMusicDay. The page will also feature alternative tracks including a brand new, "Bluey Theme Tune (Vocal Version)" produced by Bluey composer Joff Bush, which will be released as a single on October 4th ahead of the Bluey: Rug Island album launch.

Keep Music Alive is excited to once again partner with the Guitar Center who is making it easier than ever to give music a try with two ongoing promotions:

Guitar Center - Anytime – Free Trial Lesson – Start Learning Any Instrument Now! Register here: https://www.guitarcenter.com/Services/Lessons/Free-Trial

Guitar Center – Monthly - Free group introductory guitar classes for all ages. Spots are limited, so RSVP for the next Open House at https://www.guitarcenter.com/Lessons-Open-House.gc.

Kids Music Day celebrity Ambassadors music luminaries include Jack Black, Julie Andrews, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey.

Kids Music Day is also supported by a number of music industry brands including Guitar Center, Music & Arts, Alfred Music, CASIO, Chord Board, Conn-Selmer, Kala Brand Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Panyard and Remo Percussion. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to start their musical journey.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) on a mission to help more kids and adults reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Major programs include Teach Music Week (March), Kids Music Day (October) and over 100 Musical Instrument Petting Zoo events each year. For more information on Kids Music Day please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.

