Bluff Plantation Becomes In-Network Provider with Anthem-Blue Cross Blue Shield 5/1/19

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluff Plantation (www.bluffplantation.com), a residential alcohol and drug addiction treatment facility recognized for excellence in addiction treatment by the Joint Commission, announced today that its detoxification and residential treatment services is a participant with in-network benefits, part of Anthem, Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield effective 5/1/19.

Bluff Plantation provides comprehensive substance abuse treatment options that help adult men and women break free of addiction while building a foundation for lasting change. With integrated treatment for dual disorders, a high level of onsite medical care and a wide range of clinical, holistic and experiential therapies, Bluff Plantation has the expertise and resources to assist patients in achieving a life of peace, health and happiness in recovery.

"We are extremely proud to be in-network with Anthem BCBS," said John Minahan, Chief Executive Officer of Georgia Detox and Recovery LLC. "We are now able to offer comprehensive addiction treatment services to a wider range of the population, and as a result, we will be able to change more lives for the better."

Anthem, Inc. is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 74 million people, including nearly 40 million within its family of health plans.

For more information about Bluff Plantation's addiction services, please visit http://www.bluffplantation.com.

About Georgia Detox and Recovery LLC, AKA Bluff Plantation:

Bluff Plantation is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and recognized for excellence in addiction treatment by the Joint Commission. Spanning 178 lush acres on the Savannah River in the heart of Augusta, Georgia, Bluff Plantation, part of the RiverMend Health family of treatment centers and affiliated with the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, is one of the most comprehensive, scientifically-driven addiction treatment centers in the United States. Our team of renowned addiction medicine physicians and clinicians deliver multidisciplinary addiction treatment and rehabilitation therapies in a secluded, residential setting.

