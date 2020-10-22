BluGlacier To Launch Its First-Ever Premium Chilean Salmon Home Delivery Service: OSHĒN

"With the need for easy, at-home solutions at an all-time high due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to deliver best-in-class salmon offerings straight from Chile to your kitchen," said Sebastian Goycoolea, CEO of BluGlacier. "In a continued commitment to the environment, we are proud to say that all OSH Ē N products will be sustainably raised and mindfully packaged using eco-friendly materials."

OSHĒN customers will enjoy fresh and frozen Atlantic salmon with delivery options ranging from:

The Entertainer Box containing fresh fillets weighing 2.5 pounds each with two per box priced at $87 for Miami customers and $125 for national

for customers and for national The One Night Stand Box, containing fresh portions weighing 8oz each with 4 per box priced at $45 for Miami customers and $75 for national

for customers and for national The OSHĒN's Twelve, containing frozen portions weighing 6 oz each with 12per box priced at $75 for Miami customer and $108 for national

"We felt there was a gap in the market for quality and fresh salmon that was sold directly to consumers in a fun and engaging way. We are aiming to target millennials who love to cook and will appreciate the eco-friendly elements, various price points, and cheeky branding," says Evelyn Torres, the company's first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. "Our delivery service will be ideal for those trying to eat consciously on a regular basis, expecting or post-partum mothers, or even as a gift for foodies during holiday time."

As a brand, OSHĒN will serve as a constant reminder to the consumer that we are part of the ocean and the ocean is a part of us. With transparency being one of the strongest corporate pillars, the goal is to lift the veil of ambiguity around food and have a conversation with the consumer in a fun and educated manner.

A great source of protein, easy to cook and delicious to eat, all OSHĒN products are ocean-raised and ocean-loved from the fresh-water fjords of southern Chile. Cared for by a dedicated aquaculture team, OSHĒN salmon is fed the highest quality diet to ensure the highest concertation of healthy Omega-3s. Additionally, the salmon producers work closely with their communities to ensure both the environment and people of Chile are properly respected.

OSHĒN is collaborating with a number of notable chefs to unveil a series of exclusive recipes on the website for consumers to replicate at home. Additionally, the brand has partnered with the artisanal and eco-conscious TAJA Candles to offer all customers a 10 percent discount off the Tall Dark + Handsome scent paired perfectly to set the mood while preparing salmon.

The new OSHĒN brand complements the premium and reliable salmon products distributed by BluGlacier over the past ten years to wholesalers such as Krogers, Walmart, Costco and many other national retailers. Widely recognized for producing Chile's most sustainable farmed salmon, BluGlacier salmon has been recognized by BAP with its highest distinction four stars and the prestigious Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) with a certification for its responsible fish farming.

To learn more about OSHĒN visit www.oshensalmon.com, @oshensalmon or the dedicated sub-page at www.bluglacier.com.

ABOUT OSHĒN

ABOUT BLUGLACIER

BluGlacier LLC is the jointly owned North American sales office for Salmones Blumar SA and Ventisqueros SA, two of Chile's most respected and experienced salmon producers. Both companies own all aspects of their salmon production, including freshwater hatcheries, saltwater farms and primary and secondary processing facilities. BluGlacier, one of the three largest Chilean salmon importers to the U.S. by volume, is recognized for delivering high quality products and creating strong supply partnerships with customers. For more information, visit www.bluglacier.com .

SOURCE OSHĒN

