BluHorn® Media Buying Software Announces New President

"BluHorn has been experiencing rapid growth in the past several years. We have continued to double in size year over year," said Mike White, CEO of BluHorn. "We have aggressive growth plans over the next 24 months. The leadership, financial, and managerial experience Gary brings to the BluHorn team will help us manage this accelerated growth."

Spurgeon brings with him 31 years of experience growing people, culture, ratings, revenue, and relationships in the media industry. "I drive for long term results by hiring talented people, developing a collaborative working environment, and creating a vision for success," said Spurgeon. "BluHorn is only one of a few national software companies in the media buying and planning space and is poised to continue its rapid growth."

In the nearly four decades of Spurgeon's media career he has worked in almost all areas of broadcasting, including on-air, promotions, traffic, sales, and sales management. For the last 30 years he has acted as Regional Vice President and General Manager of small to major market radio stations, and most recently as a corporate Senior Vice President.

"Gary's overall understanding on the media landscape and having served in literally every radio position will help continue to develop add on features to our media buying and planning software," says White.

BluHorn® is a 100% web-based media buying and planning software program. It is designed to organize, schedule and report media spends whether for broadcast television, cable television, radio, outdoor, print or digital media. The software was developed with the input of more than 50 small to midsize advertising, marketing and digital media firms throughout the United States and continuously adds to its feature list to keep up with the changing media landscape. BluHorn has several integrations including Nielsen and comScore data, as well as Quickbooks Online. For more information on BluHorn, visit www.bluhorn.com.

Contact: Marie Meyer, Vice President

Email: marie.meyer@bluhorn.com

SOURCE BluHorn Media Buying and Planning Software

Related Links

https://bluhorn.com

