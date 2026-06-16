BluIP and Oracle Hospitality Implement New Platform for Loews Hotels & Co.

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BluIP completed a new project for the guest engagement center at Loews Hotels & Co. This was a collaboration between Loews Customer Engagement Center and the team at BluIP with support and partnership from Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud. The cloud-based solution consists of communication solutions, tightly integrated with Loews' Central Reservations and PMS platforms.

Loews had a goal to unify channels, integrate with Oracle OPERA Cloud, and provide team members with guest details the instant an interaction begins. BluIP stepped in to architect and deliver the solution.

BluIP deployed the voice, chat, messaging, analytics, and workforce management, and layered on hospitality-specific integrations that BluIP is known for in the industry. As guest inquiries arrive, the system now pulls reservation details, guest profile data, and past interactions from OPERA Cloud and presents them directly inside the agent's guest engagement center interface. If the guest begins on chat using BluIP AIVA® — asking about pet policies or requesting to change a reservation — context follows the interaction if it's escalated to a live agent. No one repeats confirmation numbers or dates.

"Loews set a clear bar: make every interaction feel personal and effortless," said Armen Martirosyan, CEO at BluIP. "By pairing Loews guest engagement center platform with Oracle OPERA Cloud PMS integration and BluIP's technical, hospitality industry, and operational expertise, we gave agents the context they need the instant they say hello, and we delivered the complete solution in five months."

Team Members also gained an enterprise-wide, custom routing directory created by BluIP and directly integrated into Loews guest engagement center platform. With it, a call can be transferred to a hotel property, department, or individual extension with a few keystrokes—whether it's the front desk in Coronado or a chef in Kansas City.

"Our guests should have a seamless and well executed stay," said Heather Girolami, a Senior Vice President with Loews Hotels & Co. "Team Members now see the reservation, the dates, and the request the moment a chat or call lands. We're taking care of our guests with less friction."

BluIP and Oracle Hospitality completed the full deployment and integration in just five months, beginning January 1, 2025, going live in May of that year and now handling over 1.1 million interactions per month.

"Oracle Hospitality is committed to enabling our customers to deliver exceptional, personalized guest experiences at every touchpoint," said Tanya Pratt, global vice president, strategy and product management, Oracle Hospitality. "The Loews project demonstrates the power of Oracle OPERA Cloud's open architecture when paired with the right partner. Loews is now delivering context-aware service across every channel via more than 1.1 million interactions per month, anchored by the guest data that lives in Oracle OPERA Cloud."

For BluIP, this project further proves the thesis: connect platforms properly and deeply, and the interaction model changes. Hotels stop opening conversations by collecting data and can continue their focus on servicing guests.

About BluIP

BluIP is a global carrier and leader in AI-powered communications for hospitality, healthcare, and enterprise. Its AIVA Connect platform delivers conversational AI, omni-channel engagement, analytics, and 2,800+ integrations, including 35+ PMS systems, powering more than 600,000 guest rooms worldwide. Visit bluip.com.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle technology serves independent hoteliers, global hotel chains, casinos, and cruise lines in over 230 countries and territories. Our cloud-native solutions connect the entire business from the front desk to the dining room and back office, and our customers use intuitive tools and AI insights to fuel frictionless guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage long-term loyalty. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/hospitality.

MEDIA CONTACT

Beth McClure

Head of Marketing, BluIP

(866) 443-6494

[email protected]

SOURCE BluIP, Inc.