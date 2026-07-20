BluIP Introduces Extend, Putting a Business Phone Line on Every Employee's Mobile--Without Another App or Device

New eSIM service lets employees use their mobile phones for work while keeping personal numbers private and giving IT one business phone system to manage.



LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most employees already carry the one device they need for work—their smartphone. Yet millions still juggle two phones, rely on calling apps they rarely open, or end up using personal numbers for business.

BluIP aims to change that with the launch of Extend, a service that adds a dedicated business phone line to an employee's existing smartphone using eSIM technology. After scanning a QR code, employees can make and receive business calls and texts from the phone's built-in dialer—no app to download, no second phone to carry, and no personal number shared with customers.

For employers, every business call continues to flow through BluIP's Cloud PBX, allowing organizations to apply the same policies, routing and call recording they already use in the office. Personal calls, texts and data remain separate.

"Companies have spent years trying to solve mobile communications with apps and extra hardware," said Armen Martirosyan, CEO of BluIP. "People don't want another phone, and they don't want another app. They just want their business phone to work on the phone they already carry."

The timing reflects a broader shift in how businesses think about workplace communications. According to a recent Cavell Group survey of 800 enterprise IT leaders across the U.S. and Europe, 86% of employees said they would allow a business eSIM on their personal phone, while 96% of IT leaders said they would consider replacing traditional desk phones with eSIM technology.

For hotels, Extend gives front desk teams, housekeeping and maintenance staff a business phone line without exposing personal mobile numbers to guests. Healthcare organizations can give clinicians and traveling staff a dedicated work number without issuing another device. Companies with distributed workforces—from financial services and legal firms to manufacturing and logistics—can keep employees connected under a single business identity whether they're in the office, on the road or working remotely.

Because Extend uses the phone's native calling and texting experience instead of a separate application, employees don't have to change how they work. Business calls and texts arrive like any other call, outbound calls automatically display the company's business number, and standard office phone features—including transfers, voicemail and extension dialing—travel with the employee wherever they go.

Organizations can deploy Extend in minutes by sending employees a QR code to install the business eSIM. No shipping, hardware replacement or device enrollment is required, making it especially attractive for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs and companies looking to reduce the cost of desk phones and corporate mobile plans.

Extend is available immediately in two service options: Extend Background, designed for employees using personal smartphones, and Extend Unlimited, which provides a full business mobile plan for company-issued devices.

To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.bluip.com/solutions/extend/.

About BluIP

BluIP helps organizations modernize business communications by connecting voice, messaging and mobile services through a single cloud-based phone system. Its solutions help businesses simplify communications, support mobile employees and reduce the cost and complexity of managing enterprise telephony.

Media Contact

Beth McClure

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

www.bluip.com

SOURCE BluIP, Inc.