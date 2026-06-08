BluIP and NiCE Deliver Enterprise-Wide Intelligence with Unified UCaaS + CCaaS Solution

Integrated Cloud PBX and Contact Center Platform Extends AI, Analytics, and Operational Intelligence Across the Entire Organization

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BluIP, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud communications, today announced an expanded go-to-market partnership with NiCE to deliver a tightly integrated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. The integration brings BluIP Cloud PBX solutions together with NiCE's CX AI platform, CXone, enabling enterprises to modernize legacy telephony systems while unlocking enterprise-wide intelligence and extending AI, analytics, and operational visibility across the entire organization.

For existing NiCE CXone customers, the partnership creates a seamless path to replace outdated, on-premise phone systems with BluIP's intelligent cloud solution that is natively aligned with their contact center environment.

Enterprise-Wide Intelligence and AI

With BluIP and NiCE, AI-powered capabilities now extend beyond traditional contact center boundaries. Centralized call recording and enterprise-wide analytics provide compliance visibility and coaching insights across back-office teams, clinical staff, administrative departments, and distributed locations.

AI-generated call summaries seamlessly transfer between CXone and BluIP Cloud PBX environments. When calls move from the contact center to another department, the receiving employee can review the AI summary before connecting. Mobile and desk phone users receive the summary as a whisper announcement, eliminating the need for customers to repeat information and significantly improving efficiency.

Extending CXone Value Beyond the Contact Center

Many enterprises have invested significantly in optimizing contact center performance, yet their broader enterprise phone systems often remain siloed, costly to maintain, and disconnected from analytics and compliance oversight.

Through BluIP's UCaaS integration with NiCE CXone, organizations can:

Replace legacy systems with a modern Cloud PBX

Incorporate both UCaaS and CCaaS call recordings into CXone's call recording ecosystem for AI analysis

Apply Quality Management and Interaction Analytics to all enterprise calls

Improve operational visibility through unified dashboards and presence management

Reduce operational costs and minimize outage risk with cloud-based architecture

"Guests, customers and patients interact with your entire organization — not just your contact center," said Armen Martirosyan, CEO at BluIP. "By integrating our UCaaS solutions and NiCE CXone CCaaS at the carrier level, we enable enterprises to apply the same AI-driven oversight, compliance, and insight across every call."

"At NiCE, we help organizations orchestrate smarter, more connected experiences with NiCE CXone at the core," said Dan Belanger, President, NiCE Americas. "By integrating CXone's AI-driven analytics and automation with BluIP's carrier-grade UCaaS solutions, we're extending intelligence beyond the contact center and across the enterprise — enabling seamless interactions, stronger compliance, and measurable business outcomes."

Cloud Migration with Confidence

Organizations operating legacy systems often face rising maintenance costs, hardware refresh cycles, and business continuity risks. The BluIP and NiCE partnership provides a strategic migration path to secure, geographically redundant cloud infrastructure designed to reduce cost, improve reliability, and support long-term scalability.

For current NiCE CXone customers, BluIP UCaaS is more than a phone system upgrade — it is a natural extension of their existing investment, delivering enterprise-wide AI insights, improved compliance visibility, and a unified communications ecosystem designed to enhance both operational performance and customer experience.

NiCE is a BluIP UCaaS Authorized Reseller.

For more information, visit: https://cxexchange.niceincontact.com/en-US/apps/426707/bluips-cxone-integrated-unified-communications

About BluIP

BluIP is a leading provider of AI-powered cloud communications for hospitality, healthcare, and distributed enterprises. Since 2011, BluIP has replaced fragmented, connectivity-only systems with an intelligent platform combining carrier-grade voice, multi-channel engagement, and conversational AI. Organizations reduce missed revenue, streamline administrative workload, and resolve guest, customer and patient needs faster. Backed by secure, redundant infrastructure and strategic partnerships, BluIP delivers resilient, scalable solutions that drive revenue, efficiency, and loyalty. BluIP is a DEVone Technology Partner and a NiCE Authorized Reseller.

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE's platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, and delivering proven measurable outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Beth McClure

Head of Marketing, BluIP

(866) 443-6494

[email protected]

SOURCE BluIP, Inc.