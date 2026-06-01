BluIP Launches AIVA 3 with Proven 75%+ Reduction in Front-Desk Call Volume

The latest version of the company's ground-breaking hospitality conversational AI platform combines instant caller recognition, omnichannel engagement, and agentic automation to handle up to 85% of guest inquiries across voice, SMS, and web chat.

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BluIP today announced AIVA 3, the latest generation of its hospitality AI guest experience platform. At The Proper Hotel, Santa Monica, AIVA reduced calls requiring front-desk staff involvement from more than 12,000 per quarter to fewer than 3,000 — a reduction of more than 75 percent.

The Proper Hotel: Giving Associates Time Back to Focus on Guests

For luxury hotels, service is everything—but increasing call volume was creating a familiar challenge: front-desk associates spending more time on routine calls than engaging with guests in front of them.

"I stepped in to cover for a team member who had a family emergency at the last minute. Answering the volume of calls coming into the front desk… I couldn't attend to the in-person guest experience, I couldn't address operational needs… I had no time for any of it. That's when it became obvious, we needed a smarter solution."

— Vanda Tavares, Director of Rooms, The Proper Hotel, Santa Monica

Working closely with BluIP, The Proper refined AIVA's voice, tone, and routing logic to match its luxury brand standards before going live. Quarterly call volume requiring front-desk intervention declined by more than 75 percent; routine inquiries were handled automatically, and department routing became significantly more accurate.

"We were communicating all the time… testing, listening, refining, every day, and when it reached a point where it felt right, we knew we were ready."

— Vanda Tavares, Director of Rooms, The Proper Hotel, Santa Monica

AIVA Knows Who's Calling Before Anyone Picks Up

Most hospitality AI solutions wait for callers to identify themselves. AIVA doesn't. AIVA can identify whether a call is coming from a guest on property or an external inquiry before the conversation begins—no IVR menus, no "Press 1 if you're a guest," no asking callers to identify themselves. AIVA already knows.

Network-level intelligence allows the platform to personalize every interaction from the first ring using reservation data, loyalty profiles, CRM context, and live property information. Internal calls are routed automatically through the appropriate operational workflows. Guest inquiries receive contextual, brand-aligned responses before a single question is asked.

AIVA integrates with more than 2,900 hospitality and business applications, handling reservations, dining inquiries, housekeeping, spa bookings, and service tickets across voice, SMS, and web chat—24/7. Hotels deploying AIVA report:

Up to 85 percent of guest inquiries handled autonomously

Up to 80 percent call offload with up to 50 percent reduction in support costs

30 percent reduction in telecommunications expenses

15 percent increase in guest satisfaction scores

"Every hospitality technology provider talks about modernizing the guest experience. What matters is whether the technology delivers meaningful results in a live hotel environment. The Proper Hotel demonstrates what's possible when AI is purpose-built for hospitality. Hotels are reducing calls that require front-desk intervention, improving service responsiveness, and allowing associates to focus on what they do best—creating exceptional guest experiences."

— Armen Martirosyan, Founder and CEO, BluIP

Availability

AIVA 3 is available immediately for hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitality management companies, and destination organizations worldwide. To schedule a live demonstration, visit BluIP.com or email [email protected].

About BluIP

BluIP is a licensed telecommunications carrier and enterprise AI solutions provider helping hospitality organizations modernize guest communications, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional guest experiences. Through its carrier-grade communications platform and AIVA Connect AI ecosystem, BluIP enables hotels, resorts, casinos, and hospitality brands to engage guests intelligently across voice, SMS, web chat, contact centers, and digital channels. For more information, visit BluIP.com.



MEDIA CONTACT

Beth McClure

Head of Marketing, BluIP

(866) 443-6494

[email protected]

SOURCE BluIP, Inc.