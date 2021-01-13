BluLogix Ranks in Top Five on MGI's Global 360 Billing & Monetization Platforms Report

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BluLogix announces it has ranked in the top five on MGI's latest 360 ratings for cloud-based Agile Monetization platforms, among industry players like Zuora and SAP.

MGI's scores for this report are comprised of grades across five key areas:

strength of the product competitive position

experience of management team

channels and sales capability

strategy for success

financial position

MGI's 360 rating of BluLogix highlighted strengths in product, strategy and financial stability and the company's focus on monetization solutions for organizations with complex multi-tier channels across a spectrum of industries, such as UCaaS, high tech, healthcare, industrials, media, transportation and more.

"We were pleasantly surprised to rank in the top 5 during our first review," said BluLogix CEO, Youssef Yaghmour. "We feel honored to have scored among top players in this space and excited to see our investments solidify our strategic path forward."

The research report also recognized on-going product innovations, such as its support of advanced finance automation capabilities, and a 65% Year-Over-Year growth for BluLogix. In addition to revenue growth, the company has rapidly increased investments in its sales and marketing teams during 2020, specifically in recruiting a new Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Zerbe.

"We found that many companies were struggling with monetization platforms that are one of two extremes: out-of-the-box or fully customized," said BluLogix CRO, Mark Zerbe. "BluLogix sits in the middle with a strong foundation that's ready to go and can be quickly configured for unique needs."

"Our platform was built to solve complex billing scenarios, especially as they relate to data challenges, said Yaghmour. "Beyond helping our customers grow new revenue streams, I see it as our job to ensure their processes are primed for scalability, which is key for sustainable long-term growth."

About BluLogix

As the world's most experienced B2B billing and monetization experts, BluLogix delivers a subscription and consumption billing platform that accelerates revenue growth, enables digital transformation, and empowers channels. BluLogix is committed to helping customers solve complex billing problems by leveraging a proven, adaptable billing and monetization methodology.

About MGI Research

MGI Research is an independent research and strategic advisory firm focused on disruptive trends in business finance technology. Major areas of focus include Agile Monetization, Payments, eCommerce, and Revenue optimization. MGI Research clients include business executives, major corporate IT buyers, technology supplier CEOs, CFOs, and CMOs and the institutional investor community. MGI analysts help business executives and IT organizations optimize technology strategies, narrow purchasing choices, speed up evaluation processes, and reduce risk and cost through negotiation assistance. MGI offerings include subscription research and advisory services, tech supplier ratings, proprietary quantitative tools like the MGI Cloud30 Index, and benchmarking services. For additional information, please visit www.mgiresearch.com

