Blumberg Announces Revised Comprehensive New York Free Market Apartment Lease Form

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumberg announces the publication of the most comprehensive New York State free-market lease form ever written. The revised Blumberg form is entitled No. 57, Apartment Lease for an Unregulated Apartment, with Guarantee, 8-21.

Attorneys Adam Leitman Bailey and Dov Tremain of Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C., have updated the previous version to:

New York free-market apartment lease

Make it easier to navigate with all fill-in items on the first and last pages

Deal with rent concessions

-Vastly strengthen the language protecting landlords against short term rentals with severe consequences for the tenant

Provide stronger protection against smoking

Account for the effect of pandemics

Provide an expanded and extensive set of House Rules

Increase type size to 10 pt. in double-column format, to make it easier to read

Comply with the HSTPA of 2019, as amended

The lease may be viewed without obligation at www.blumberglegalforms.com.

Blumberg publishes over 85 leases and related forms for use in New York State and nationwide. For fillable, downloadable forms go to www.blumberglegalforms.com . For paper, forms go to www.blumberg.com/forms.

Blumberg has been in business for over 133 years serving the legal community, commercial market, and wider consumer market with corporate/LLC kits, corporate services, and specialized legal products.

