Blume Global Announces Guy Kawasaki as featured speaker for Envision 2023

Kawasaki will deliver his renowned "Art of Innovation" speech to attendees

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global is thrilled to announce that Guy Kawasaki, renowned author, entrepreneur, and technology evangelist, will be one of the featured speakers at the highly anticipated thought leadership conference, Envision 2023. Kawasaki will be sharing his insights on the art of innovation, captivating attendees with his unique perspective and wealth of experience.

Envision 2023, Blume's inaugural event will take place from Nov. 5-7 at The Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. With a focus on driving innovation and shaping the future of supply chain, Envision aims to bring together shippers, railroads, ocean carriers and logistics experts to foster a symphony of collaboration for innovation.

As a former chief evangelist for Apple and a prominent figure in the tech industry, Kawasaki has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the way we think about innovation. His expertise and thought leadership have inspired countless individuals and organizations worldwide. Kawasaki's "Art of Innovation" speech will provide attendees with invaluable insights into fostering creativity, embracing change, and staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

"It is important that we recognize the pace at which technology is developing and the need to invest into learning how we can apply it to our future," said Kawasaki. "I am thrilled to speak at Envision 2023 and join the brilliant roster of presenters whose knowledge and expertise will be contributing to an environment fostering innovation and change for the future of the supply chain and technology."

"We are honored to have Guy Kawasaki join us as a featured speaker at Blume Global Envision 2023," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "His unparalleled expertise and passion for innovation align perfectly with our conference's mission to empower supply chain professionals with the knowledge and tools to be a driving force in changing and developing tomorrow's supply chain."

Envision 2023 will kick off with a welcome reception for all guests on the evening of Nov. 5. Speaking sessions will commence Nov. 6 and the conference will conclude on Nov. 7.

To view the full roster of speakers and learn more information about Envision 2023, please visit www.blumeglobal.com/envision-2023.

Envision 2023 is an exclusive, invite-only conference. To request an invitation, please email [email protected].

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing US $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and almost three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels. In 2023, Blume Global was acquired by WiseTech Global, developer and provider of the world's leading logistics execution software CargoWise.

